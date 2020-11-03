If you’re itching to get out for a leg stretcher before the bustling holiday season and winter snows, the Santa Fe Regional Trail offers some close-to-home hiking options. The convenient trail extends for about 14 miles from Palmer Lake south to the southern boundary of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The path follows the old right-of-way of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe railroads, so an occasional train is likely to chug along the route.
A nice section of this trail runs from Monument to Palmer Lake, about 6 miles out and back along a wide and well-developed trail with a mellow elevation gain of about 500 feet.
From Interstate 25 in Monument, head north and then west on Colorado 105 for about .75 miles to the large trailhead parking area on the north side of the road.
Start hiking northward on the graveled trail, which is also popular among runners and bikers. The trail begins around some houses but quickly transitions into grassland, gambel oak shrubland and ponderosa pine woodland.
As for birds, you may score the jay trifecta. The woodhouse’s scrub jay is common. Many Steller’s are around, too. And if you’re lucky, a blue jay may fly overhead.
Mount Herman and the Rampart Range fill the skyline to the west, and as hikers progress northward some interesting cliffs and rock formations appear on the east side.
After about 3 miles of gentle incline, hikers reach the lake at Palmer Lake. Be sure to leave some time to hike the foot trail that loops around the small lake lined with willows and cottonwoods.
The lake also makes a scenic spot for a snack break before returning back southward to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.