Fighting saddle soreness while bicycling 50 miles a day for six weeks across America is a matter of “getting inside your head,” says Paul Safford, who left Colorado Springs July 20 for an epic ride from Florida to Washington state.
The ride is primarily to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project and the University of Utah’s Physician Assistant Program, but Safford also wanted to jumpstart his own fitness and give himself a mental break from his day-to-day work as a physician’s assistant.
He previously worked as a paramedic for Evans Army Community Hospital on Fort Carson for many years.
“I dealt with many soldiers with PTSD. I have so much respect for what they’ve gone through, and what they continue to go through,” he said.
That experience inspired him to embark on this journey to raise money for WWP.
This is not the first time Safford has ridden across America. The Stratmoor Hills resident also rode solo from Oregon to New Jersey over 30 days in 1994, what he called the “Shore to Shore in ’94.” At that time, he relied on payphones along the route to keep in touch with people. This time he has a variety of ways to communicate and to find his way, such as Google maps on his cellphone, a Garmin GPS system and a special pouch on his bike for paper maps. Plus before leaving he checked pavement details recorded by satellite online, assessing road conditions down to potholes, and whether or not there’s an available shoulder.
“Fortunately, I work with two amazing physicians, Dr. Robert Vogt, who owns The Family Practice, and Dr. Dave Rogers, who owns Alpenglow Family Medicine. They have been willing to work with me to allow me the time off to ride across America. They are my first sponsors. It is not an easy task to allow a healthcare provider to take off 30 days in a small private practice clinic. They have been fully supportive. They understood the importance of my dream and my fundraising efforts.”
Getting ready to begin the ride took some planning. He purchased tickets to Florida for both his bike and himself. His heavier-than-typical “relaxed geometry” Fuji touring bicycle allows him to sit more upright than a racing bike, and weighs around 32 pounds versus 10 or 15. It was shipped unassembled along with tools Safford will use to put it back together in an airport Marriott parking lot in Orlando.
Safford mailed the special bike box back to the Springs so that his wife could then mail it on to Seattle. A $75 airline charge for the bike, plus a discounted rate at bikeflight.com to send it back completed the transaction.
His vision for the ride started three years ago, when Safford realized he’d “ballooned” up to 260 pounds and was out of shape. He started pedaling in his own neighborhood up a mile-long hill.
“It was tough,” he admits.
But gradually the 60-year-old shed more than 40 pounds and developed stamina. He completed regular gym workouts, rode in two Elephant Rock Century tours and hiked across the Grand Canyon as part of his fitness quest. He said he’s been “making small goals and mileposts” while judging his fitness level and building confidence to be able to do the ride.
People repeatedly ask him if he likes tackling steep hills to enjoy the speed down the other side. He responds that there’s always going to be hills and another hill. On a bicycle, he stresses, every hill is a challenge because you can’t just push on a gas pedal.
What he does instead of focusing on fatigue or pain is convince himself he’s doing okay.
“Enjoy the scenery around you,” he says. “When you get so that you flat out can’t tolerate the difficulties, you take a break.”
Every 10-12 miles, Safford gets off his ride and walks around a little bit. He carries with him a camp stove and freeze-dried backpacking meals from Walmart, and says hot food is also encouraging.
Part of his reason for the whole endeavor is about taking a break from the day-to-day rigors of work, he says and “re-setting the soul.”
Safford experienced a traumatic bicycling incident years ago while commuting one pre-dawn morning on a downtown stretch of the Santa Fe Trail. He was mugged and beaten up, “by a couple guys,” and spent time in the emergency room. A car crash a few months later put him off his bike for a while. It was after that he was inspired to complete a PA program through the University of Utah.
After working for several years as a PA, he rekindled his passion for cycling. Safford commutes many days by bicycle to his office in the Rockrimmon area, encountering both pleasures and challenges along the way. Close calls with vehicles or wildlife are interspersed with moments when he finds himself speechless at glimpses of beautiful scenery.
For his route to work now, he does “have a lot of reflective stuff on,” for safety Otherwise, he appreciates seeing the occasional deer up close. He once glimpsed a family of raccoons peeking out of a storm drain and recently spotted a cinnamon black bear.
“Every once in a while you just see something spectacular, and you just have to be in awe,” he said.
Starting with the around 500-foot hill in his own neighborhood, his route to work is uphill on the way in and downhill coming home, and takes about 60-90 minutes. The new bike lane on Cascade, he says, “has been wonderful, it gets me through downtown.”
Safford says there are obstacles and joys every day on the road and one never knows what’s around the next corner — a metaphor for life.
To donate to Safford’s ride, visit bicycleacrossamerica.net/baam19.