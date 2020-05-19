“Yes, grandpa, I know you walked two miles in the snow to get to school,” said the 6-year-old girl.
“Yes, grandma, I remember your stories about saving every scrap of vegetables from one meal to the next. Making a pot of soup that fed the family for a week,” she said. The girl was glad she took the bus to school and happy that her family’s meals were tastier than soup. She lived in an era of plenty, yet she was aware her grandparents grew up in an era of scarcity. She knows about the wars when soldiers left home for faraway places. Although some soldiers didn’t come back, her grandpa did and she was grateful. She loved hearing his stories.
The little girl watched as her mom and grandmother cooked dinner together. She liked to help even if it meant snapping the tips off green beans while they cut the vegetables. The past week, meat and eggs had disappeared from the grocery shelves but she didn’t mind as long as she could play outside on the swingset with her brother.
Armed with crayons and some chalk to draw on the driveway, the kids kept busy. Each day, they practiced their writing and reading until they grew restless. The grownups seemed worried, whispering at times, but that was of little consequence to the children as long as they could play outside. The springtime weather in Buffalo, N.Y. was warm and since their yard was big, they spent most of their time outside. A few weeks later, there were eggs for breakfast and hamburgers for dinner. A delivery man showed up to bring the groceries every week now, so the kids ran out to greet him when they heard his truck coming down the street.
Things had changed and so had life for 64-year-old Bradley Hellert, owner of Hillside Dairy. In December 2018, he retired from his decades-long dairy delivery business and was enjoying time with his wife on their property in rural, upstate New York. Then, in March, Hellert’s phone started ringing and emails arrived from his old website. People were asking when he could deliver milk and eggs again, yet many of them weren’t one of his 60 previous customers.
With the spread of COVID-19, some folks, especially the older ones, were reluctant to grocery shop and risk exposing themselves to the virus. Within a few days, Hellert decided to restart Hillside Dairy, so he repaired his truck and answered phone calls and emails. Within three days, 1,158 customers had signed up and he knew he needed more help.
“It was like a tornado going around in my head,” Hellert said. His paper-and-pencil inventory system needed to be computerized, the website required updating and additional delivery trucks were needed. Soon, he had four additional trucks and drivers to meet the high demand. Many customers came out to say hello because they appreciated the chance to talk with someone different. Although Hellert and his delivery crew didn’t have much time to chat, they knew that local folks preferred the personal touch over an online order. As things in the area kept changing with COVID-19, Hellert’s Hillside Dairy responded to people in the community.
Several hours away in New York City, thousands of health care professionals continued working long shifts at hospitals and nursing homes. While nurses worked 12-hour shifts, paramedics did 14-hour shifts, and employees like food service workers and janitorial staff were stretched thin. The situation became overwhelming as COVID-19 spread quickly, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths in New York City alone. First responders, hospital workers, and then funeral homes were soon operating under unimaginable conditions.
Dedicated people kept working as they tried to save as many lives as possible. They put patients’ needs before their own, risking their own health and that of their families as they treated patient after patient. Recognition and appreciation came in the form of nightly cheers from city residents across the city and grateful words from family.
A few weeks ago, American Airlines and Hyatt announced a gift of thanks to the 4,000 employees at NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst in Queens. Physicians, nurses, physician assistants and food service workers will each receive a three-day vacation to a destination in the U.S. or the Caribbean. It hardly represents the thanks we owe them, but it’s a good start.
For now, Hellert plans to focus on delivering milk, eggs, syrup and bread, while healthcare workers continue to care for thousands of patients. We may yearn for things to stay the same, but they are different now and for the foreseeable future. Like Alice in Wonderland, “it’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.” We’ll see what the future brings.
