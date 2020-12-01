Winter is a great time to go back to that reliable local hiking spot: Garden of the Gods.
It’s a time when the big summertime crowds that flock to this wonderful free park have thinned out. The picturesque landscape may also be enhanced by frost and blankets of snow, but the wide and paved Foothills Trail tends to stay fairly snow and ice free with the help of steady foot traffic.
From the main entrance on North 30th Street, head west into the park a short distance and park in the large lots to the left.
From this central starting point, head north on the paved Foothills Trail, enjoying the classic views of the Garden’s rock formations. The trail passes through foothills habitat of grassland and Mountain Mahogany shrubland, with pinyon-juniper woodland dotting the hills to the west.
After about a half mile, pass the Dakota Trail to the west and continue north a short distance to the entrance road to Glen Eyrie. The trail continues along 30th Street, but turn around here and head back south and return to the parking area, then continue another half mile south to Chambers Way. Turn right on Chambers Way for a short distance and enter the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic area on the right.
Spend some time wandering the trails in this wonderful area, featuring historic buildings that allow visitors to step back in time to the 1800s. The creek and pond along with landscaped deciduous trees and conifers provide unique bird habitat, making this area a birding hotspot, especially during the spring and fall migration.
Return to Chambers Way and the Foothills Trail, then back north to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.