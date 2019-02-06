February is playoff time for prep winter athletics across the state. There certainly is no shortage of athletes and teams from northern Colorado Springs schools that will be participating in the postseason.
This weekend, the state swim and dive meets (Classes 3A-4A-5A) take place at three different venues.
Rampart senior Edenna Chen is first in the state among all classifications in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minutes, 3.51 seconds.
Among 4A times, Rampart sophomore Lindsey Immel is first in the 100 freestyle (53.18) and third in the 500 frees (24.28).
Rampart junior Laelle Brovold is fifth in the 500 free (5:15.39).
Rampart freshman Claire Timson is second in the 100 backstroke (56.43).
Coronado senior Mia Shaeffer is fifth in the 100 butterfly (58.67) and eighth in the 100 free (54.77).
Pine Creek senior Kennedy Terry is sixth in the 100 backstroke (58.51).
It was just four years ago that Rampart won the 5A state team championship.
The state wrestling tournament is scheduled for Feb. 21-23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Dozens of local wrestlers will be wrestling for top places.
The ice hockey playoffs get underway in two weeks. The top 24 teams advance to the postseason. Pine Creek (13-1-1) is eighth in the state the RPI standings and will likely get a first-round bye. Rampart is 20th. Liberty, Air Academy and Coronado will not make the playoffs.
The basketball playoffs will involve numerous local teams. The 4A and 5A playoffs consist of 48 teams each. The top 16 in each classification receive first-round byes.
The Air Academy girls remain undefeated and are No. 1 in RPI among 4A schools. The Kadets are led by junior Kylee Blacksten (16.3 points per game) and senior Zoe Sims (11.6 points per game).
The Classical Academy girls are 15th in RPI, while Discovery Canyon is 20th.
In 4A boys, TCA is 15th, while Air Academy and Discovery Canyon are 27th and 39th, respectively.
In 5A, Pine Creek has dropped from being in the top 10 in RPI most of the season to 24th at last check. Liberty is 46th.
Liberty is 36th in 5A girls, while Pine Creek is 53rd.