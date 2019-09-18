The Department of Human Services Executive Director Julie Krow and El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer recognized three Colorado Child Care Assistance Program Level 5 care centers for efforts to become the highest quality care provider. The centers are the only Colorado Child Care Assistance Program providers in El Paso County to attain the Level 5 rating from Colorado Shines.
The Level 5 child care centers are all in private homes:
• Sister Sister Family Childcare
• The Learning Tree
• Let’s Monkey Around Pre-school
Representatives from Early Connections Home Network and Alliance for Kids also honored the centers. The partner agencies lead the effort to help local child care centers successfully pursue improved ratings through regular coaching and training.
“High quality child care is a critical component of healthy and strong communities. CCCAP is one component that helps families with added benefits: Early childhood education is critical in a child’s development,” Krow said.
CCCAP provides eligible households with access to high quality, affordable child care that supports healthy child development and school readiness while promoting household self-sufficiency and informed child care choices. In El Paso County, more than 3,100 children are approved in CCCAP.
Colorado Shines is a quality rating and improvement system that monitors and supports early learning programs. A Colorado Shines rating (Levels 1-5) means that a program is licensed, in good standing and meets health and safety standards. It also means that the program is regularly reviewed by state officials.
Sister Sister Family Childcare was visited on Aug. 29 and is the most recent to be rated as Level 5. Kelly Fugate credited the coaching and training with improving her center.
Valerie Dunn, who runs The Learning Tree, said it took about a year to move from a Level 3 to a Level 5. The coaching and training helped clarify all the requirements to raise her rating, she said. She started caring for children in 1989. Achieving Colorado Shines Level 5 took about seven months. Joining The Home Network was a key part in the process, as was the help from dedicated coaches and Alliance for Kids grants.
“Four years ago I made a decision to dedicate the rest of my career to caring for children and families that most needed quality care but were unable to afford it,” Dunn said. “It’s so gratifying to know you are giving the children and families in your care the highest level of quality care possible.”
Stacey Buzbee at Let’s Monkey Around preschool cares for special and medical needs children. A licensed provider for nearly 19 years, she spent a year working on achieving Level 5 in a grant facilitation program.
“Many of the requirements to become a Level 5 were things I was doing already; I just had to work on all the documentation,” she said. “I reached my L5 rating because of a strong team — my family, my child care families, Home Network and staff, Alliance for Kids and staff, Early Learning Ventures and staff, Pikes Peak Regional Child Care Association, and my fellow licensed child care providers — who are dedicated to my success as well as to the children in our community.”
Most of the 184 CCCAP providers in EL Paso County are rated as Level 1 or Level 2, and are regularly monitored by state officials. The providers may be home-based care centers, or commercial entities. All centers have the option to pursue higher ratings, and there are resources to assist in the process.
Parents and caregivers can learn ratings and other information on child care centers online at coloradoshines.com. For more information on CCCAP, visit humanservices.elpasoco.com and click on Assistance Programs.