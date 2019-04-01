Members of the Rampart High School girls’ swim and dive team were the honored guests during a special ceremony Friday at the United States Olympic Training Center.
About a dozen Rams listened attentively as Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers praised them for winning back-to-back Class 4A state team championships. He was followed by Olivia Smoliga, who shared her inspiring journey from state high school champion to Olympic Gold medal swimmer.
“It’s really inspiring to see and hear someone like her, said Rampart senior captain Edenna Chen. “We train here with a lot of Olympic and college swimmers. But it’s easy to forget how incredible they are. We kind of take it for granted because we live here in Colorado Springs.”
Smoliga, 24, earned her Olympic Gold Medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games as a member of the 4x100 meter medley relay team.
She qualified for the Olympics by winning the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 59.02 seconds. By doing so, she beat out the previous two Olympic gold medalists in the 100-meter backstroke, Missy Franklin and Natalie Coughlin. Smoliga finished sixth in the event at the Olympics with a time of 58.95, a personal best time.
“She is very inspiring,” said Rampart senior captain Molly Smith. “After hearing her talk I wish I would have trained a little harder. I could have been a lot better.”
Added Rampart freshman Claire Timson: “Just having her talk with us has helped me refocus on where I am with swimming right now. Having her talk to us shows us that if we set goals we can achieve them. And even if we fail, that’s OK.”
Part of Smoliga’s message focused on some of her shortcomings as a swimmer.
“You have to focus on saying in the present,” Smoliga said. “You don’t like that feeling of failure. You live for improvement. After a bad race I am (angry). But I refocus and come back stronger.”
Smoliga touched on various aspects of her journey, from becoming a state champion as an Illinois prep to her collegiate accolades at the University of Georgia, where she helped the Bulldogs to a pair of NCAA team championships. She also took questions from the audience.
“You can have your coaches and your parents to help keep you stay accountable, but at the end of the day, it’s you,” she said. “Hopefully it’s inspiring to these girls that if I can do it, they can do it. I was a high school state champion like them once.”
Rampart coach Dan Greene plans to use Smoliga’s inspiring story to motivate his team.
“There’s the training. There’s the dedication. There’s the talent. Everything. And it all has to come together,” Greene said. “It’s a lifestyle dedication, too. It’s nutrition. It’s all of that stuff. You have to be willing to take everything you do to a higher level.”
Mayor Suthers has honored many Colorado Springs prep athletes and teams during his four years in his office.
“I was a high school athlete myself,” Suthers said. “You don’t realize what an important part of your life that is until many years later. Most high school athletes won’t be college athletes, and a very small percentage become professional athletes.
“When I speak at athletic banquets I tell the story that I don’t know what I did last week, but I darn well remember when I was in high school and I missed the free throw and we lost the game. I try to stress to the kids to give it your all. And do that throughout life.”