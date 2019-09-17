Winfield Scott Stratton died on Sept. 14, 1902 at his home at 115 N. Weber St. in Colorado Springs. He was 54 years old and suffered from diabetes and cirrhosis of the liver.
Stratton’s personal physician, Dr. D.H. Rice, had cared for Stratton for a number of years. In 1899, when Stratton went to England to negotiate the sale of the Independence Mine with the Venture Corporation, Dr. Rice went with him because of Stratton’s precarious health condition.
Two days after his death, his body was placed at the Mining Exchange Building and over 8,600 people came to pay tribute to him. The following day he was buried at Evergreen Cemetery in southeast Colorado Springs.
Virtually every newspaper in Colorado made Stratton’s death front-page news. The Evening Telegraph in Colorado Springs published the following on Sept. 15, 1902: “Mr. Stratton had done for this city and the Cripple Creek district very much what Mr. Tabor had earlier done for Denver. His wise and public-spirited use of the money have entitled him to a place in the public remembrance which will endure for many years.”
Emma Langdon, a linotype operator for the Victor Record, and author of the book “The Cripple Creek Strike,” wrote the following tribute to Stratton after his death: “The late Winfield Scott Stratton was a quiet, taciturn, self-contained man of the simplest manners. He vied with Diogenes in the ability to reduce his wants as the occasion of health and fortune required. His manner was plain, straightforward and unaffected. He was man who success and riches did not alter, either in modes of life or disposition. In his days of prosperity he never forgot any of his friends of his toiling, suffering days, and remembered them substantially. It was truly said of him that he was absolutely devoid of vanity perhaps the rarest trait known to humankind.”
If Stratton followed a creed, it was embodied in a quote he appreciated by William Henry Channing, 19th-century religious thinker and part of the Transcendental movement:
To live content with small means, to seek elegance rather than
luxury, and refinement rather than fashion; to be worthy, not
respectable, to study hard, think quietly, talk gently, act frankly;
to listen to stars and birds, to babes and sages, with open heart;
to bear all cheerfully, do all bravely, await occasions, hurry
never; in a word, to let the spiritual, unbidden and unconscious,
grow up through the common. This is to be my symphony.
Richard Marold has served as editor of Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain area and the Pikes Peak region. Contact Richard at RMarold@comcast.net. For more information, visit cmheritagecenter.org.