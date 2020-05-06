Springs Dance kept right on dancing over the last few weeks of stay-at-home orders by shifting to a fully virtual class schedule.
Anne and Mago Lauritzen, husband-and-wife co-owners of the Colorado Springs-based dance studio, decided early into the ordeal to find the means of providing a sense of normalcy to students and staff. They began with a five-point framework prioritizing community safety and student engagement.
The Small Business Development Center recommends business owners develop a plan similar to the framework used by Springs Dance.
“Our third priority was to overdeliver service to our students at this time because we could see lots of areas where our students were going to suffer. For many of our students, this is the highlight of their week,” Anne Lauritzen said.
The Lauritzens opened the studio in 2003, teaching Capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art combining dance and music developed by enslaved Africans in Brazil at the beginning of the 16th century.
Over time, the 4705 Centennial Blvd. studio began adding offerings, including ballet, tap, jazz and aerial silks, growing to over 500 students. Anne Lauritzen estimates they have a mix of about 60% child students and 40% adults.
In the fall of 2019, they opened a second location on the east side of town at 5490 Powers Center Point, No. 116.
Team meetings were already being held on Zoom, so it was an easy fit to continue using the website to broadcast live classes. The tricky part was getting the sounds and visuals, as well as converting their over 120 weekly classes to this new virtual format.
“We had to totally create a new delivery system for our business in a very fast timeframe,” said Anne Lauritzen. Teachers gave up their spring break to work out kinks in the system and continued teaching classes to students from home.
“We’re helping students stay connected to each other,” said Studio Director Nicole Madden. “When I log on for class, I can tell that my students are as excited to see and interact with each other as they are to work with me. I think keeping our students physically and mentally engaged is so important – especially now.”
A large part of the studio’s focus is on leadership. “The process of learning dance teaches our students to set goals, to work effectively in teams, to creatively solve problems, and a host of other character-building attributes,” states their website.
Mago Lauritzen says, “We don’t run a dance academy. We run a leadership and character development studio and we just happen to use dance as the delivery method for that principle.” In April, the theme was integrity and Anne expressed her delight and pride that so many students are practicing in their living rooms and keeping up their training, embodying the sense of integrity the Lauritzens are hoping to instill.
Springs Dance applied for both the Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans as a way to maintain payroll and keep the business running.
The studio continues to take on new students, offering a free online introductory class. “Just last week we taught 13 new students in an introductory ballet class,” said Anne Lauritzen. And, new students also receive a 20-minute private lesson during which goals are evaluated and previous experience is discussed.
The studio intends to open slowly over the next few weeks depending on state guidelines. “We know there will be some students who are leery about coming back to the studio, so we will be offering online classes for the foreseeable future,” said Anne.
Springs Dance just announced a second virtual adult introductory ballet class to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16. The class is free but pre-registration is required either on their website, springsdance.com or by calling 719-635-1004.