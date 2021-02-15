Do you want to be the best grownup ever to the kids in your life? Consider making the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs a spring break destination. In a word: the museum is awesome for kids of all ages.
Opened in July, smack-dab in the midst of the pandemic, the museum is now poised to become a national vacation destination as COVID hopefully begins to loosen its grip on America. Residents of Colorado Springs have the distinct advantage of having this treasure in their own backyard.
Kids deserve a break these days as much as the adults in their lives do. This perfect adventure is the opportunity to experience and learn what it takes to become an Olympian. The USOPM presents visitors with the eye-dropping beauty of not only the building, but also the vista of snowy Pikes Peak on the western horizon.
The entrance to the museum is a cavernous atrium providing anticipation of the truly unique experience ahead.
The museum provides an entertaining variety of kid-friendly (and adult-friendly), interactive exhibits. These will keep even the most distractible, detail-obsessed, or wiggle-worm child completely enthralled from the get-go.
To begin, each visitor registers their RFID (radio-frequency identification) credentials providing a personalized tour experience.
The first gallery offers a brief introduction to the history of the ancient Games and the modern Olympic and Paralympic movements. Friendly and knowledgeable Guest Experience Team members are available every step of the way to field questions and provide as many details as visitors desire. Typical events of the ancient games included a version of keep-away and forms of wrestling and boxing with the only rules being no biting and no eye gouging.
An inspirational quote from Baron Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic games reads: “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle.”
The next step in the the journey includes six interactive sports demonstrations available to all visitors — and a particular delight to the kids. Here is an opportunity to truly appreciate the development of skills required in any sport with a focus on Olympic prowess. Skills such as speed, accuracy and aim, focus, and strategy are exemplified.
The 30-meter dash pits participants in a sprint against Olympic champions. What fun to see how you stack up against the greatest of athletes! The next sport to try is archery, and even with careful virtual instructions, it is not as easy as it looks. Use of ski poles allows navigation of an alpine ski run at a high rate of speed, while focusing on the shortest and quickest route down the mountain. The skeleton, a one person sled, is a terrifying event to tackle. The goal is to stay on the impossibly difficult track while traveling at tremendous speeds. Goalball, a game for visually-impaired athletes, provides an interactive opportunity to experience the expertise needed to determine the location of the three-pound ball only by sound.
Many kids will be interested in the variety of artifacts displayed throughout the museum galleries. Clothing, footwear and equipment on display, along with interactive touchscreens, offer a host of learning opportunities. Displays of prosthetics and customized equipment such as racing wheelchairs highlight obstacles faced by Paralympians.
Walking into The Parade of Nations gallery illuminates the unique experience athletes have passing through the tunnel into the stadium at an opening games ceremony. The multimedia experience epitomizes the adrenaline rush through music, lights, sound and video. Fireworks and pyrotechnics flare and boom as pride is reflected on the faces of the athletes. The finale showcases the iconic lighting of the Olympic flame. It is indeed inspirational.
A few more highlights: the “Ask an Athlete” exhibit allows visitors to have a virtual conversation with an Olympian through artificial intelligence, and the medal wall displays an amazing collection of 152 Olympic medals from 1896-2018 donated to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Archives by the Crawford Family.
A favorite of every museum visitor is the 10-minute film, “To Take Part,” that concludes the museum experience. No one can watch it without shedding a tear. The Olympic experience is inspirationally depicted as the athletes personify the value of teamwork, the challenges of failure and diversity, national pride, physical and emotional strength, and overwhelming joy.
Once through the museum, most kids will be ready for two very important treats: a souvenir from the well-stocked museum store; and a snack or meal at the Flame Cafe. The Cafe offers what might be the best-ever restaurant-view in town.
Further information can be found by visiting usopm.org.