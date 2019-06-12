PINE CREEK STAR CORNELIO NOT DRAFTED
To the surprise of many, recent Pine Creek High School graduate Riley Cornelio was not selected in last week’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. Cornelio is expected to fulfill his commitment to Texas Christian University.
There is a long list of Woodmen-area baseball players who have been drafted. The list includes Pine Creek’s Ryan Warner (3rd round, Rockies, 2012), Air Academy’s Dexter Price (30th round out of Auburn, Arizona Diamondbacks, 2011), and Rampart’s Jeff King (1st round out of Arkansas, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1986). King was also drafted out of high school in 1983 in the 23rd round by the Chicago Cubs, but elected to go to college.
WARD NAMED NEW RAMS’ FOOTBALL COACH
Troy Ward has been named the new head football coach at Rampart. He replaces Rob Royer, who left in April to take an assistant position at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School.
Ward was an assistant under Royer for the last five years and served as the defensive coordinator for the Rams. He held a similar position at Mitchell High School from 2010-13.
Ward is a graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo and works in the Colorado Springs Police Department.
MCILHANY NEW LANCERS HOCKEY COACH
Kent McIlhany has been named the new hockey coach at Liberty.
He takes over for Brian Straub, who stepped down after eight years, the last four as the Lancers’ head coach. Straub will continue teaching for Liberty’s social studies department.
MOUNTAIN LION ALL-AMERICANS
Juniors Matt McDermott and Matthew Clarke became the first players from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs baseball team to earn All-American honors.
McDermott was named to the 2019 NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-America Second Team, with Clarke being named All-American Second Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings and All-American Honorable Mention by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
McDermott had a career year in 2019, setting career highs in batting average (.384), hits (68), doubles (18), home runs (9), RBIs (42), assists (184), and fielding percentage (.968).
His .384 average, 48 runs scored, and 184 assists led the team, as his batting average ranked ninth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, and his 18 doubles is tied for the sixth-most in the RMAC.
Clarke led the Mountain Lions in hits and doubles and was tied for the sixth-most hits in the conference with 76, and tied for the third-most doubles in the conference with 20.
Clarke, McDermott and the Mountain Lions finished 28-24 on the season and made it into the RMAC Tournament for the third consecutive season.
- Compiled by Danny Summers