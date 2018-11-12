ROCKY MOUNTAIN OYSTERS, ANYONE?
Mark Monday on your calendar as one of the most noteworthy days in the history of the Colorado Springs professional baseball franchise.
Club general manager Chris Phillips has set aside that day for the franchise to announce its new team name.
The event will take place at the stadium during a press conference with local media. Among the names being considered is Rocky Mountain Oysters. You can do an internet search to find various other names for Rocky Mountain Oysters. None of them are very appealing.
The team has been known as the Sky Sox dating back to 1950 when a Western League franchise played at Memorial Park. That team left following the 1958 season.
In 1988, professional baseball returned to town when the Hawaii Islanders relocated from Honolulu. General manager Freddy Whitacre named the team the Sky Sox in honor of the 1950s club.
The new Triple-A club won Pacific Coast League championships in 1992 (as a Cleveland Indians affiliate) and 1995 (as a farm team of the Colorado Rockies).
Colorado Springs has been affiliated with the Milwaukee Brewers since 2015, and will again be next summer when a new rookie league team plays about a 70-game schedule at Security Service Field.
The Triple-A team has relocated to San Antonio.
KADETS REPEAT ON THE PITCH
In case you missed it, the Air Academy boys’ soccer team repeated as Class 4A state soccer champions with a victory over Denver North on Nov. 10 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
The Kadets went 18-1-1 this season. Their loss was against Boulder (3-1) on Aug. 25. They tied Rampart (2-2) on Sept. 20. Both of those teams are 5A schools.
Air Academy also won state soccer championships in recent years in 2017 (they went 20-0), 2014 (20-0) and 2010 (17-1).
The Kadets lost the 2013 state title game to Cheyenne Mountain.
-Compiled by Danny Summers