PINE CREEK’S BONE COMMITS TO CSU-P
Daniel Bone, a defensive back and receiver for the Pine Creek High School football team, has made his verbal commitment to play for Colorado State University-Pueblo.
Bone had a stellar senior year for the Eagles, recording 52 tackles and two interceptions on defense. On offense, he had nine receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns to help Pine Creek to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Bone missed the early football signing period in December. Nation Signing Day is Feb. 6.
LADY KADETS GEAR UP FOR SOUTH
The Air Academy girls’ basketball team is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class 4A RPI Standings. Barring a major upset, the Kadets should be 20-0 when they host Pueblo South on Feb. 9.
As of Jan. 22, South was 13-1 and ranked No. 2.
“That should be a very good game,” said Air Academy coach Phil Roiko. “South is a complete team, and we’ll be ready for them.”
PRECHTEL POWER
Discovery Canyon 6-foot-5 senior center Ashten Prechtel is dominating most of her opponents on the hardwood.
Prechtel, who signed with Stanford in November, has had monster games since being held somewhat in check by Air Academy (17 points, 10 rebounds) on Jan. 11. In the two games following that loss, Prechtel posted 29 points and 19 rebounds against Lewis-Palmer, and then 27 points and 13 rebounds against Falcon.
This season, she has averaged 21.5 points and 15.2 rebounds per game.
ALLIS 4-TIME CITY CHAMP
Discovery Canyon senior Patrick Allis recently won his fourth consecutive Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championship. By doing so, Allis joined Pine Creek graduate Geordan Martinez (2010-13) as the only wrestlers to ever win four Metro titles.
Allis won his first three matches by pin inside of a minute, and then finished his impressive weekend with an 11-3 major decision over Fountain-Fort Carson’s Taylor Vasquez in the 126-pound final.
Allis (25-1) won his first state championship in 2018 and is committed to Western Colorado.
- Compiled by Danny Summers