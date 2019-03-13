ON THE PITCH
The prep girls’ soccer season has already kicked into high gear, and there should be plenty of thrill-a-minute action this spring.
The Rampart girls’ soccer team returns the majority of its scoring from last season. Leading the way for the Rams are juniors Jordan Garrett (team-best 12 goals), Ashleigh Decker (10), Aspen Brandich (7), Beacon Meier (7) and Harmony Meier (4), and seniors Jade Kinsey (9), Arianna Colella (6) and Kaitlyn Wilcox (5).
Rampart was 13-3 in 2018 and is looking to make a deep playoff run.
Pine Creek’s top two scorers also return in senior Myah Isais (10) and sophomore Lucy Hart (10).
The Classical Academy returns its top scorers in junior Trinity Harvey (18) and sophomore Talia Schmidt (12).
ALL-CONFERENCE HOCKEY
Pine Creek had two hockey players selected to the Summit Conference first team in Alex Brooks and Austin Gipson. Two Eagles made the second team in Austin Sawyer and Luke Doyle.
Making the honorable mention team from Pine Creek were Trevor Porter and KC Brooks.
Air Academy’s Katy Cooley made the honorable mention team as well.
Cameron Sykes represented Rampart on the first team Apex Conference.
Making the Apex Conference second team were Coronado’s Cole Brooker and Mark Godec, and Liberty’s Connor McWhany.
The Apex Conference honorable mention team included five players from Rampart (Jaysen Komrofske, Ethan Meyer, Braden Overholt, Johnathan Musser and Jordan Jeffords), two from Liberty (Greg Schendzielos and Ryan Wooten) and Coronado’s Jack Cintron.
- Compiled by Danny Summers