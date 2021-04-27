A noted Celtic theologian will examine the reasons people leave or are exiled from their religious traditions in “Yearning From Home: The Cry of the Earth,” a virtual event.
John Philip Newell will host the May 8 livestream event, in which he will, “explore the longing for a spirituality that deeply reconnects us to the sacredness of the earth as home in the belief that paying faithful attention to our yearnings will lead to new beginnings.”
The May 8 livestream event is a collaboration of La Foret La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Colorado Springs; Denver-based Earth & Soul (earthandsoul.org); Shambhala Mountain Center of Red Feather Lakes, Colo.; and Montreat Conference Center, Montreat, N.C.
The Canadian-born Newell is a resident of Edinburgh, Scotland. He is founder of the School of Celtic Consciousness and is an ordained minister of the Church of Scotland. However, he recently made the decision to relinquish that title, “to stand simply as a teacher in the ancient stream of Celtic wisdom, witnessing to the sacredness of the earth and every human being.”
Newell calls himself “a wandering teacher,” though during the pandemic his events have been more limited. Following in the footsteps of wandering Scots who came before him, Newell seeks “the wellbeing of the world.”
He is the author of numerous books on topics of spirituality, prayer and meditation. His latest book, to be released July 6, is called “Sacred Earth, Sacred Soul: Celtic Wisdom for Reawakening to What Our Souls Know and Healing the World.” In it, Newell relies heavily on the teachings of Celtic prophets such as St. Brigid of Kildare, who is known best for her miraculous healings.
The May event is a continuation of a February virtual discussion hosted by Newell that started his “Spiritual Exile & Seeds of Promise” series. Many tuned in to discuss their own “exile from the religious tradition of their inheritance, whether in literally leaving church or in looking well beyond its bounds for vision and nourishment.”
On May 8 the series will continue with Newell leading those who search for spirituality toward a discussion of the Earth’s sacredness. Newell says, “paying faithful attention to our yearnings will lead to new beginnings.”
Those who register for the event will receive the February recording as well as a link to the live session on May 8.
To register, go to bit.ly/3eqSWJ7. It begins at 11 a.m. and costs $25.