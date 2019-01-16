Dallas resident and writer Judy Eckenrode Porter visited her father, Richard “Dick” Eckenrode, 86, over the holiday season at his northwest Colorado Springs home. She interviewed him about his time working at NASA in its earliest days, and the following is a recounting of his life’s experiences and adventures.
In November, Colorado Springs resident Richard “Dick” Eckenrode went to the theater to see “First Man,” the movie starring Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling. The movie tells the story of the first man to walk on the moon, and Dick wanted to see if the portrayal of Neil Armstrong and the NASA program was accurate.
He said it was — and Dick would know; he worked with the United States’ original seven astronauts.
Dick also interacted with the next 10 astronauts, including Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon.
Dick said Armstrong flew the precursor to the flight to the moon. “He flew Gemini 8, which almost crashed, which was one of the last of that series. After that he was chosen for the Apollo Moon Landing.”
John Glenn was the senior member of the bunch, the first one chosen to go into space. Dick said he was a serious person, like most of the astronauts — except for Alan Shepard: “He was a real comedian,” Dick said.
Dick got to know all the astronauts while working with them as a group in St. Louis at McDonnell Aircraft Corporation. Dick was a young engineer, having completed his degree at St. Louis University after four years in the Air Force. He landed the job and was assigned to the systems engineering group alongside psychologists, psychiatrists and medical doctors, all combining efforts to train the astronauts and design their space craft’s cockpits and control panels for correct operation.
Dick worked on the Mercury project, then Gemini; then the Apollos. He was co-designer of the Gemini’s instrument panel.
Of the seven original astronauts, Dick got to know Gus Grissom the best. Dick interviewed Grissom while he was in Philadelphia, where the centrifuge machine (which spins a person around) is located. Dick’s father-in-law, George Stark, insisted Grissom come to dinner at his country club when he was in Philadelphia, so Grissom and his doctor, along with Dick, his wife, Kate, and their in-laws all dined together one night. Dick said he remembered the dinner fondly.
CHILDHOOD
Born in Harrisburg, Pa., Dick was raised by a single mother after his father drowned when Dick was a baby.
He graduated from Harrisburg Catholic School, where he was a drummer and spent almost every Saturday traveling 11 miles away to Hershey, Pa., to hear the big bands of the ’40s and dance the jitterbug to the sounds of Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Buddy Rich, Gene Krupa, and the Benny Goodman Band. Dick’s own high school band played at a couple of weddings. “We had one guy who was two or three years younger than me who was fantastic on the trumpet,” he recalled.
After high school, Dick attended the local branch of Pennsylvania State University for a year and then moved on to the main Penn State campus in State College, Pa., his sophomore year, where he admitted he played more golf than attended classes. His lack of discipline in his studies brought him to the Air Force.
AIR FORCE
Dick spent three months of basic training in Amarillo, Texas, and the rest of his four-year commitment at the New Castle County Airport in Delaware. There he worked as an airplane mechanic and became the Crew Chief of a F94C.
Dick took every opportunity to go on test flights with the pilots who flew his plane, though it wasn’t always without incident. He recalled thinking his plane might crash on three different flights with three different pilots.
On one flight: “We were coming in for a landing in New Castle County Airport, and when the pilot went to put the wing flaps down to slow the plane for the landing, one went all the way down and one went half way and stuck, so the plane tilted. So, he ran the flaps up and tried lowering them again — then one went all the way down and the other one was stuck half way up, so the plane tilted the other way.
“About that time the intercom went out,” he said.
The pilot handed Dick a note that read: “We’ll try this one more time and if unsuccessful, we’ll eject.”
Dick said he wasn’t too scared, though. “I knew how to eject — but I wasn’t planning on doing it that day.”
On the third attempt, the pilot ran the “good” flap half way to where the other one was stuck so the plane didn’t tilt, which allowed them to land — but at a much faster pace than a normal landing.
It turned out that the cable from left to right flaps had broken, which caused only one flap to drop completely and the other to drop half way down. The pilot’s quick thinking and their “fast” landing saved the plane that day, to be repaired and back up for flights soon after.
After serving in the Air Force, Dick finished his education at St. Louis University in 1959, where he earned his aeronautical engineering degree before working for NASA with the earliest American astronauts.
AFTER NASA
As the Apollo projects moved forward, Dick and his wife, Kate, whom he met on a blind date while attending Penn State, and their children moved to Connecticut, where they had a third child and built the home they lived in for almost two decades.
Dick worked at Dunlap and Associates in Stamford, Conn., mainly on military projects: tanks, navy submarines, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapon systems.
“I once had to write a report on all the weapon systems used against submarines for the Navy, and after I finished it, it was classified ‘Top Secret,’ so I couldn’t read it again,” Dick said.
Dick noted the armored personnel carrier he used to work on during those years, like the XM2 infantry fighting vehicle, are still in use today.
During this time, the Apollo 1 disaster also occurred, and three astronauts were killed while testing the rocket. Dick was playing bridge with his wife and friends when the news came over the radio. A cabin caught on fire during a launch rehearsal test at Cape Kennedy Air Force Station Launch Complex 34 on Jan. 27, 1967, killing all three crew members — Command Pilot Lt. Col. Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Senior Pilot Lt. Col. Edward H. “Ed” White, II and Pilot Lt. Cmdr. Roger B. Chaffee — and destroying the command module.
“Kate and I were so upset, she got up and said, ‘We have to go home right now,’” Dick recalled.
It was one of the most difficult days in space history, and one of the saddest for Dick. The incident is depicted in the “First Man” movie, verifying the danger of space travel.
Dick was eventually recruited by the government after the Three Mile Island nuclear accident. He moved to Maryland and worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission where his job was reviewing the design of 104 nuclear power plant control rooms throughout the U.S.
After that, he did the design review of the reactor control panel of the Virginia class of submarines. Each sub built today relies on the same design.
Dick and Kate had three children: son, John Thaddeus “Tad,” is an attorney in St. Louis; older daughter, Judy, has two master’s degrees and runs a public relations business in Dallas; and youngest daughter, Lou, has a master’s in counseling and works as a school counselor with the Independent School District in Reno, Nev.
The grandfather of eight — four boys and four girls — Dick is proud of his grandchildren’s accomplishments. His oldest grandson, Danny, is the lead engineer for a building three blocks from the White House and teaches others to do what he does. Danny’s younger twin brothers, Robby and Timmy, live and work in Irving, Texas, and Robby spent six years in the Army National Guard. Dick’s youngest grandson, JT, attends the University of Nevada on an Air Force ROTC scholarship and hopes to become an aeronautical engineer like Dick.
Dick’s four granddaughters include Jenny, who bought a home in Colorado Springs in June and works at the Broadmoor Hotel; Annika is on a full scholarship in college in Missouri and plans to attend law school like her father, Tad; youngest grandchildren Amy in Reno and Lily in St. Louis are completing their high school educations and applying to colleges.
Dick moved to Colorado Springs after he retired from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission 10 years ago and plans to stay put. “I ain’t moving!” he said when asked where he’ll be in five years. He loves looking out his home’s window at the mountains and watching the deer walk down his street in northwest Colorado Springs.
And, of course, on a clear night he can see the moon and know that he had a little part in helping the first man to walk on it.