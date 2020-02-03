On Jan. 24, aka the International Day of Education, Discovery Canyon Campus held its annual Space Day.
Students in all grades K-12 participated in fun space-related projects and attended lectures by local graduate students, professors and a retired astronaut.
This year’s keynote speaker, Dr. Jeffrey Bennett, spoke in the high school auditorium, helping students to understand the wonders of space.
Bennett, who earned a Ph.D. in Astrophysics from the University of Colorado, has authored numerous textbooks and children’s books about space. While a visiting senior scientist at NASA, he worked on the Voyage Scale Model Solar System, a walking tour of space on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Bennett has taught all levels of education, saying the reason he teaches is tied a quote by H.G. Wells in “The Outline of History,” “Human history is more and more a race between education and catastrophe.”
These students could be the ones to figure out how dark energy and dark matter affect the expansion of our universe, he said.
“Science literacy, in general, is very important to us,” Bennett said. “We live in a highly technical society, so it’s important to make decisions, whether they be technology, global warming, or space policy require some basic scientific literacy.”
Bennett is the creator of the award-winning children’s book series “Science Adventures with Max the Dog,” which include “Max Goes to the Space Station,” “Max Goes to the Moon,” “Max Goes to Jupiter,” and “Max Goes to Mars” — books that explain space concepts to children via a space-traveling dog named Max.
His “Max” books and an Earth-science book, “The Wizard Who Saved the World,” were selected to be part of the Story Time from Space is a program sponsored by the Global Space Education Foundation in which books are read by International Space Station astronauts.
“I wrote these books, and then I got a phone call asking to read books from space,” Bennett said. Story Time from Space funds his school visits, intended to improve Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM education.
During Discovery Canyon’s Space Day, Bennett taught high schoolers about global warming, then talked with an auditorium full of energetic middle schoolers presenting a review of science through the ages. His latest book, “I, Humanity” was written after a trip to Ethiopia. He told the group he was amazed at the Ethiopian kids who could answer all his calculus questions, but hadn’t a clue about the International Space Station, nor really anything relating to astronomy.
Bennett explained that early in human history, it was thought the planets and stars revolved around Earth. Seven “planets” were known at that time — the sun and moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. He equated these to the days of the week, explaining in both English and Spanish, how each day is named for one of the ancient planets.
The kids learned a month is mostly one cycle of the moon’s phases. “It was misspelled early on, and should be called a “moon-th,” Bennett said.
Eventually, early humans watched solar eclipses in which the earth’s shadow is imprinted on the moon and realized our planet is round. Using mathematics, Copernicus, Newton and others developed our understanding of the universe, learning the laws of the earth and sky are the same. And that we revolve around the sun. “You really can’t do any science without mathematics,” Bennett explained.
“We don’t give kids enough credit,” for how much they know, he said. Children are capable of learning more than we teach them, he said. That was evident during a Q-and-A session that followed his presentation.
One middle-schooler asked, “What will our space capabilities be in the next five years?” Bennett answered that we should be able to travel through the solar system, but because we are currently limited by the speed of light, perhaps not all the way to other stars.
Another youngster asked what the universe is expanding into.
“In order to understand that,” Bennett said, “you must think in four dimensions rather than three.” He recommended reading “What is Relativity?” a book he wrote to explain Albert Einstein’s theories of relativity.