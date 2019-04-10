Reconstruction of South Rockrimmon Boulevard between Vindicator, Delmonico and Pro Rodeo drives is expected to begin this week and last until October.
The announcement was made during an April 1 open house at Rockrimmon Library where more than 70 residents reviewed final project plans. The open house focused on reconstructing deteriorating pavement, upgrading concrete curbs and gutters and improving drainage systems.
Other project details include upgrading ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramp installation at intersections, repairing sidewalks in localized areas and improving drainage between Vindicator and Pro Rodeo. Adding curb, gutter and cross pan removals and replacements also were discussed.
Because there was no formal presentation, the community was invited to view re-construction photo and information displays and provide feedback. The project addresses drainage, safety and travel issues by creating smooth road surfaces, and improving pedestrian walkways through curb and gutter improvements.
City staff and other project team members reviewed reconstruction details and answered questions. The Colorado Springs-based AECOM Corp, an engineering design firm offering environmental engineering consultant, water, air and solid waste services, also was in attendance. Schmidt Construction is the project contractor.
Though the project will require changes to the normal traffic pattern, a road closure will not be included. For starters, South Rockrimmon Boulevard will remain open, with one lane traveling in each direction. Motorists should anticipate delays and expect lane changes throughout the duration of the project.
Short-term intersection, alley and driveway closures also will occur, and access to all businesses will be provided. Vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be allowed through the construction zone during the project.
The project boasts a $5.5 million price tag with the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority funding $4,661,000, and the City’s general fund for Capital Improvement contributing $839,000.
David Scalfri, operations manager for the City of Colorado Springs Public Works Department, said no one incident inspired the project and that the City is looking forward to getting everything back in good working condition. “These roads have needed fixing for a long time. This has been in the planning stages since last summer and we’re glad we have the ability to take it on,” Scalfri said.
Corey Farkas, manager of the Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division, described the re-construction as one of the City’s most highly complicated of street projects. “This issue has cried out for help for a long time, and we wanted to hold an open house with display boards so people see what was going on and ask questions,” Farkas said.
Residents Greg and Debra Hill did just that. “I asked lots of questions about road construction and drainage and liked what I heard,” Greg said. Debra, who owns the women’s consignment shop “Between Friends” at 6608 Delmonico Drive, added, “The meeting was pretty much what I expected it to be. I like where it’s going.”
Resident Joe Pribanic agreed. According to Pribanic, sewers don’t exist on Centennial Boulevard from Garden of the Gods Road to Vindicator Drive. The standing water results in unsightly visual pollution and a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “There is a lot of standing water, and I would like to see something done about that,” Pribanic told City and AECOM representatives.
Scalfri said citizen input is invaluable when embarking on projects of this magnitude. “There has been a lot of public involvement because the outcome impacts everyone,” Scalfri said.
Because the project will occur in phases, motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to observe all traffic signs while navigating through the construction zone. Area property access will be maintained during the project, and residents are encouraged to use the city’s Cone Zone map and the mobile app Waze during the construction process.
Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. For more information contact Public Works at 385-5411, email city_operations_and_maintenance@springsgov.com or visit coloradosprings.gov/rockrimmonreconstruct.