While it seems like there might eventually be some light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, travel opportunities are currently still problematic.
My wife and I discuss traveling, and one of our main concerns is with getting on an airplane. While we read about airline efforts to make air travel safe, our “pucker factor” is still there. I could see flying if there is six feet distance between passengers, I’m convinced the plane was cleaned thoroughly, passengers are wearing masks, and they take everyone’s temperature before boarding. I, and think most people yet, have a hard time envisioning getting on a crowded flight with every seat filled. I don’t know how airlines are supposed to make money if only a third of their seats are filled routinely.
Virtual tours remain as an alternative until we can travel freely again. I have noted some Virginia presidential virtual tour opportunities in the past few months. There are other interesting possibilities to consider. The following paragraphs detail a few of them.
The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving battlefields from the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and the Civil War. They have some excellent virtual tours available. If you are at all interested, I encourage you to check them out. See battlefields.org/visit/virtual-tours. Several of the most famous Civil War battlefields are available, and a few from the other conflicts. Even if a virtual tour isn’t available, most battlefields have background information and perhaps a video available.
Speaking of Civil War battles, as I’m writing this there is a documentary in progress on the History Channel of Ulysses S. Grant. Grant is one of the most interesting figures in U.S. history. Some, seeing the terrible battles he led, are convinced he was an unfeeling butcher. Many others, and the source of his considerable fame, appreciated his efforts in leading Union forces to victory. The documentary is well done and worth your time. An interesting note about Grant’s name. He was born Hiram Ulysses Grant. For a short time he gave his middle name first billing and was writing U.H. Grant. But when he showed up at West Point, thanks to a congressman’s error, they had his name as Ulysses S. Grant (Simpson was his mother’s maiden name). He never corrected the error and was from that point on Ulysses S. Grant. In the Civil War, U.S. was also used for “unconditional surrender” after he used the term to former friend and Confederate Simon Bolivar Buckner following the battle of Fort Donelson.
Some other virtual tours to consider are for Theodore and Franklin Roosevelt. The websites are nps.gov.sahi/index.htm and nps.gov/hofr/index.htm. We’ve been to Hyde Park, the home of Franklin Roosevelt. Hyde Park is an outstanding tour, but we haven’t ever been to Sagamore Hill National Historic Site. Sagamore Hill is on our list to go see if we can ever get up to New York. I am more convinced now that even when going on site visits, virtual tours beforehand are an excellent way to prepare.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Contact McCormick at doug@historytoursamerica.com.