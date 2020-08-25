In the beginning of the state of Colorado, when they discovered gold in what is now downtown Denver, there were three little towns that popped up in this area.
The first was Colorado City, now part of Colorado Springs; the next was Fountain; and the third was west about 30 miles — a mountain ranch that became Florissant. It was actually there before there was a Denver or even a Colorado Springs. It all started as a ranch with a family from Missouri. In 1858, gold was discovered. People who came later headed up into the mountains to see if there was more gold up there. A few simply moved into the mountains to find a place to live.
The Castello family settled in a spot where things grew well, and there was water, trees and game to eat. This was in the early 1850s, but it was not until gold was found near Leadville that someone decided to build a road from Colorado City to the gold camp. This trail was already being used as it followed an Indian trail up Fountain Creek and on west to South Park. At first, the freight wagons could barely make it up the pass, but pack mules did a great job. From Colorado City the first stop was usually a place called Junction House where a trail split off to the north. The next stop on the road west was the Castello place. There was a corral, feed, and after a year or so a ramshackle hotel.
The trail beyond Florissant forked again a few miles west of town. One trail followed the South Platte River a ways and into northern South Park. The other trail followed the river, too, but into a tight canyon that was 11 miles long into South Park. Each of these trails eventually led into South Park, where the best routes followed the river to the mountains to the west.
The area around here stayed mainly a ranching area until the 1880s. A few lumber camps popped up, and there was Manitou Park on the road north from Junction House. I have written before about that area’s sawmill history. The lumber was going to build Colorado Springs and Denver, as well as a variety of smaller towns as far as the eastern edge of Colorado Territory.
It was in 1887 that the railroad spread west from Colorado Springs and more towns were started. It was a way for the railroad to make money by selling land to folks back east, or even outside the country. Some of the towns on the great plains east of the mountains came from as far away as Russia. The railroad needed new businesses and people, and starting towns was an answer. In addition in the mountains, which were not friendly to trains, they needed places for supplies periodically. Florissant was one of these towns. It became a major station for the railroad. The ridge between Florissant and Colorado Springs required extra equipment and men.
