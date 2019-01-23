Optimism was sky high for the Pine Creek boys’ basketball team after it defeated Pueblo West, 77-70, on Jan. 10, day one of the Rampart Tournament.
The Eagles moved from No. 9 to No. 5 in the Class 5A RPI Standings to solidify themselves as a viable state contender.
A day after downing Pueblo West, Pine Creek rolled to an eight-point victory over Rampart, but consecutive losses to Valor Christian and rival Liberty dropped the Eagles to No. 19.
“We have a whole other level that we can play at,” said Pine Creek junior Peyton Westfall, who is second on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game. “We can be better than we are, and if we play with confidence, we can get to that level.”
The Eagles were 10-3 before embarking on their three-day tournament last week in Colby, Kan. The last time Pine Creek had double-digit victories in a season was 2016-17 when it went 11-13 and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Eagles’ first loss of this season was at Fountain-Fort Carson Jan. 5 in their Metro League opener. The two teams square off again Saturday at Rampart.
“We just need to come out and be focused and play our hardest, and we can compete with anybody in the state,” Westfall said.
The Eagles’ varsity roster is made up of 12 juniors. The lone senior is Grant Wilkinson.
“I’m sort of more like the dad of the team,” Wilkinson said with a laugh. “These guys all get to play another year. It’s unfair.”
Wilkinson leads the Eagles in points (17.1), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.0) and steals (3.1) per game. His lofty totals include a career-high 33 points vs. Air Academy Dec. 15 and a career-high 18 rebounds against Palmer Jan. 3.
“I think our better basketball is ahead of us,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve had a few good wins this year, but like Peyton was saying, we have that other level we can get to.
“We have a target on our backs. Every team in our league is going to be gunning for us, just like in years past when we were gunning for the Ramparts and Libertys and Dohertys of the league. We have to work on getting better and not getting complacent.”
Junior Max Lofy is one of four captains on the team, along with Wilkinson, Kenny Pham and Jake Blunt.
“We can talk better on defense, which leads to a better transition,” said Lofy, who is third on the team in scoring with 8.3 points per game. “Better movement on defense leads to better stops.
“And on offense, we have to move the ball around better.”
Pine Creek has not won a postseason game in 12 years. The Eagles’ last playoff victory was on Feb. 22, 2007, when they defeated Northglenn, 80-43. Pine Creek was 17-8 that season under Dick Castle, who started the program in 1998 and is now working as a varsity assistant coach for the team.
Joe Rausch is in his fifth season as the Eagles’ head coach. He has a combined record of 46-62. He has guided Pine Creek to three postseason appearances.
“We have a great bunch of guys and this is such a special class of juniors who complement Grant very well,” Rausch said. “Since the moment they stepped on the court, wherever we put those juniors, whether its junior varsity of C squad, they’ve won. They all want each other to succeed.
“Now, to continue, we’re really not surprising anybody anymore, and there’s a certain level we have to come out at every game or we’re going to take a loss.”