This spring, several Girl Scouts from the Pikes Peak region will receive the Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouts. They are among the 42 Girl Scouts statewide who will receive this prestigious honor for the 2018-19 Girl Scout awards year.

They include the following six District 20 students:

Mackenzie Block
Mackenzie Block of Liberty High School has earned her Gold Award for creating a treasure closet for children staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Colorado Springs to play with and check out new toys. 
• Liberty High School student Mackenzie Block partnered with Ronald McDonald Charities to create a treasure closet, so children staying at the house in Colorado Springs can play with and check out new and engaging toys. She also put together a how-to guide, which she shared with other Ronald McDonald Charities across Colorado and the United States.

Brooke Eshbach
Brooke Eshbach of Liberty High School has earned her Gold Award for building creative models of training aids for service dogs in partnership with the Paw Pals Assistance Dogs organization. 
• Her fellow Liberty High School schoolmate, Brooke Eshbach, invented and built creative models of training aids for service dogs in partnership with the Paw Pals Assistance Dogs organization. Her training aids have been so helpful and successful that she now has a pending patent for the design.

Emily Clark
Emily Clark of Rampart High School has earned her Gold Award for creating a comprehensive and engaging art curriculum for fourth graders centered around what it means to be a naturalist. 
• Emily Clark of Rampart High School used her artistic ability to create a comprehensive and engaging art curriculum for fourth graders centered around what it means to be a naturalist. She partnered with School in the Woods in Black Forest to teach the lessons herself and adapt the program to be used in many different educational settings.

Emily Kretschmer
Emily Kretschmer of Air Academy High School has earned her Gold Award for producing a documentary to raise awareness of the hardship families of first responders can face and start meaningful conversations among families themselves. 
• Emily Kretschmer, of Air Academy High School, produced a documentary in partnership with the nonprofit Status: Code 4. The purpose of her documentary is to raise awareness of the hardship families of first responders can face and start meaningful conversations among families themselves.

Annarlene Nikolaus
Annarlene Nikolaus of Discovery Canyon Campus High School has earned her Gold Award for overseeing the construction of buddy benches at local K-12 schools. Courtesy photo
• Annarlene Nikolaus, a Discovery Canyon Campus High School student, oversaw the construction of a series of buddy benches for local K-12 public schools. Students also participated in age-appropriate lessons led by Nikolaus about buddy benches and what they can do to be better friends.

Alyson Serio
Alyson Serio of Pine Creek High School has earned her Gold Award for developing a photography and Photoshop club at her local middle school.
• Pine Creek High School’s Alyson Serio called upon her interest in graphic arts to inspire a new generation of students in her community to explore STEM through photography. She developed a photography and Photoshop club at her local middle school to get more children engaged in photography.

Joining these Girl Scouts in the honor are Monument’s Kristine Guy, and Colorado Springs’ Kimberly Jones and McKayla Nelson.

Learn more about these young women and their projects on the Girl Scouts of Colorado blog at tinyurl.com/y6qm5kke.

