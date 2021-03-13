THORNTON • After each dive Friday morning, Rampart High School's Maggie and Ivy Buckley found each other for a quick high-five and a few words of affirmation.
But after Ivy's last dive, the two embraced in a tearful hug. The two sisters had just finished first and second at the 4A swimming and diving state championships at the Veteran Memorial Aquatics Center. Maggie, a senior, took first and Ivy, a freshman, took second.
"It's actually crazy because we joked about this a lot about how cool it'd be if we went 1-2 when I was a senior and she was a freshman," Maggie said. "It's always just wishful thinking, but the fact that it actually happened, it was amazing. I'm so proud of her."
Maggie came into the championship as the heavy favorite, having won the state title now three years in a row. She finished with a score of 529.5.
"I just tried not to stress myself out too much and stay confident in my dives because I know I can execute each of them," Maggie said. "Just taking it one dive at a time."
Ivy was also considered one of the top divers Friday, but was not expecting to be standing on the podium next to her sister, who will go down as one of the best divers in state history. Ivy finished with a score of 486.4, topping Cheyenne Mountain's Kaelyn Hinesley, who scored a 465.6.
"It's kind of crazy because I never expected to go 1-2 with her because it's always been a joke," Ivy said. "There're so many good divers that it's crazy to think this happened."
The two didn't really start diving full time until arriving at Rampart. But growing up as gymnasts, diving came natural to both of them.
They've always had a close relationship, with the two being supportive of each other while also pushing one another. And Friday was the ultimate example of that.
"For me, it's amazing," said Maggie and Ivy's mom, April. "They both worked so hard and the challenges of training during COVID have been immense. So to see the two of them dive today so well prepared, is remarkable. I'm pretty emotional."
It was an especially bittersweet finale for Maggie, who will be attending LSU next year to continue her diving career. Her sister hopes to carry her torch and maybe someday compete against her. She wants to attend Auburn to dive.
But that day will come soon enough. For now, the Buckleys are going to enjoy Friday's special result.
"They've gotten so close and they're so supportive of each other. When one of them is maybe feeling a little bit down, the other one picks them up," April said. "I'm so proud to be their mom and of the challenges they've faced and just their focus and of the support system Rampart has. I am so, so proud."
