The Sisters of St. Francis Colorado Springs will soon transfer its northwest Colorado Springs Mount St. Francis property, ministries and campus operations to Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado just east of I-25, off Kelly Johnson Boulevard.
The Sisters of St. Francis (SOSF) will move their operations to Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado (CHIC) on July 1 and operate the campus and ministries until 2024, followed by transition to Centura Health. The transfer is designed so the campus and ministries can continue to serve others, honor SOSF and preserve a decades-old legacy.
For years SOSF, Centura Health and CHIC have discussed how to create and provide a life-affirming, holistic health service community on the Mount St. Francis campus. The agreement with Centura Health/CHIC enabled the parish to continue to use the church and property as they have for more than three decades.
According to Mount Ministries Director and Chief Executive Officer Gail Hickert, the SOSF cemetery and the Mount St. Francis Columbarium will be preserved and maintained in their existing locations. “The St. Francis of Assisi Parish is an integral part of the (Mount St. Francis) campus. In fact, our religious sisters are parishioners themselves,” Hickert said.
Several individuals at Penrose-St. Francis, Centura Health, CHIC and SOSF, along with outside advisers, will be involved with the transfer, Hickert added.
“We have a long-term relationship with CHIC, beginning with the merger of St. Francis Hospital, which SOSF founded, and Penrose Hospital that became part of CHIC in 1996,” Hickert said. “(Penrose-St. Francis), Centura Health and CHIC are thriving nonprofit organizations in the community with similar missions to SOSF.”
Since 2013, SOSF’s Board of Directors and Strategic Planning Committee have been developing a long-term plan for Mount St. Francis, Hickert said. Because of this, a vision for the future of the Mount St. Francis campus was created: to continue to serve others and provide a home, haven and inspiration for many while desiring to expand and enhance our existing health care ministries.
As a result, SOSF engaged in conversations with Penrose-St. Francis, Centura Health andCHIC about ways the organizations could create and provide a life-affirming, holistic health service community on the Mount St. Francis campus.
“A fundamental understanding for this transfer is to have the campus and ministries continue to serve others, honoring the Sisters and preserving the legacy they have built far into the future,” Hickert said.
As part of the long-term plan, the Sisters will continue to live and minister at Mount St. Francis. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our mission and ministry, in partnership with Centura Health and CHIC,” wrote SOSF President Sister Marietta Spenner in a recent press release.
Centura Health Group President Tom Gessel added that the heritage of the Mount St. Francis campus, as a place of compassionate care and community, deeply aligns with their pursuit of whole health for every community, every neighborhood and every life. “We are excited to fulfill our commitment to the Sisters and ensure that the Mount St. Francis campus continues to be a place where people are welcome to come and experience the peace and serenity of God’s beautiful creation,” Gessel said.
The site of Mount St. Francis has a heritage as a place of health care and community. Starting out as a ranch in the 1890s, the Modern Woodmen of America bought the land in 1907 to build a self-contained sanatorium for tuberculosis treatment. In 1947, the property was sold to a private individual who donated it to the SOSF in 1954. They named the site Mount St. Francis, the primary home of SOSF and administrative headquarters for their Saint Joseph Province. The Sisters have established ministries on the campus. They are Francis Nursing Center; Franciscan Retreat Center and Franciscan Community Counseling.