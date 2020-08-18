In the past few weeks, there’s been a rising tide in our household and in many others around the country. The waters are calm for a few days then choppy for a while. The waves reach a new crest then recede again, ushering in quiet. When will the next surge come? How will we weather the storm? What will it look like on the other side?
Now that it’s August, the summer is coming to an end. In some places, the school year is already underway. In recent months, public school teachers and administrators have spent hundreds of hours figuring out the best approach to teach, learn and remain healthy.
Plans were put together and revised, then revised again. Faculty and administrators at colleges and universities have devoted their entire summer to this challenge, one which is fraught with complexity and unknowns. How will lab-based learning be done for students studying engineering, biology or chemistry? What if faculty members aren’t willing to teach classes in person? How often should undergraduate students be tested for the coronavirus and how will that process be managed? Should dorms open up and if so, with fewer students than before? What about social distancing in student lounges, cafeterias and libraries? The questions seem endless.
For now, kids in kindergarten through high school are learning to follow different schedules and new challenges as they return to the school buildings. There are required times for hand-washing and limits on teamwork. Wearing a mask is as important as wearing a shirt, and exceptions aren’t tolerated. Some classes are longer, which demands longer attention spans and boatloads of patience. Some classes are taught on Mondays and Tuesdays and different classes are on Thursdays and Fridays. Hanging out in the cafeteria with friends at lunch is a thing of the past, as are marching band and choir. Ultimately, some families decided that their kids will learn remotely instead of physically attending school. Other students are taking the bus to go to school. Some students are still weighing the options.
Just a few weeks ago, many college students finalized their plans to move into dorms or off-campus housing. Flights were in place, boxes were packed and move-in dates were scheduled. Then the tide changed and some universities made the decision to hold all classes remotely. Enrolled students were told not to return to campus since the dorms and classrooms would be closed.
In disbelief, students who were enrolled in out-of-state colleges set up study spaces at home while commiserating with friends across the country. Other universities released course catalogs right before the start of classes indicating that many courses would be taught online or taught with some portion of the course ‘in-person.’ Hybrid classes, online seminars, remote study groups, etc. will be the norm for many undergraduates. For campuses remaining open, classes will be a mixture of these approaches. The University of Colorado at Boulder will assign students to a small cohort of students who will take all the same classes and live in the same dorm. At CU-Boulder, schedules may include 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. classes to help reduce class sizes. All of these are complicated, ever-changing options.
Every night during dinner, we discuss the options for graduating from college or graduate school. Everyone is wondering how we can minimize the risk to each person’s health in a school or on a college campus. Our two college students wonder whether it will be worth the tuition to complete their undergraduate education online; we wonder, too. Out-of-state tuition is especially costly and now, some states have strict quarantine restrictions. For example, students entering New York State from a ‘hot spot’ state must quarantine for 14 days and get a COVID-19 test upon arrival in New York. Currently, 36 states are considered ‘hot spot states.’ Fines for disobeying these restrictions can be as high as $1,000. Fortunately, Colorado isn’t on the ‘hot spot’ list.
This school year isn’t going to be like any other school year in our memory. Sometimes it feels like a confusing maze where the pathways through are constantly changing. There’s a theory that when a door closes, another one opens. But it sure is uncomfortable in the hallway.
So, I wonder. Should they stay or should they go?
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.