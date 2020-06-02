Servant leadership is a popular subject in management circles. David Burkus is a leading ‘business thinker’ who describes servant leadership on his website as a ‘recent’ theory. He describes how a servant leader uses collaboration, trust, empathy and ethics in managing their people. Perhaps it’s a modern approach for the business world, but I can find servant leadership woven throughout the Bible.
Air Force Maj. Gen. (retired) Jack Catton first introduced me to the concept of studying leadership principles within scripture. In his wing commander staff meetings, he would mention instances in the Bible of leadership principles at work. Soon after, I discovered the Maxwell Leadership Bible where John Maxwell inserted vignettes throughout Bible passages highlighting various leadership principles demonstrated by those specific people. I have used those principles in studies with church deacons, Air Force Academy medical staff and Army squad leaders and platoon sergeants on Fort Carson.
Jimmy Dillon is a pastor in Wichita Falls, Texas. When he was in the Air Force, he ran a program called “Correctional Custody.” It was a rehabilitative program for airmen who were being disciplined for various infractions. It was a second chance approach to save the tens of thousands of dollars invested in their training rather than discharging them from the Air Force. In short, “Correctional Custody” was similar to going through boot camp again.
Jimmy had become frustrated with a certain group that was in his program. As he was chastising them one day, they probably knew they would be doing pushups again. Up to that point in the training program, they had likely completed thousands of pushups. However, instead of ordering them to the ground to perform the disciplinary calisthenics, Jimmy told them that he had obviously failed them as a leader and he dropped and began doing pushups while the young airmen stood watching.
After an awkward silence as Jimmy banged out 15-20 pushups, one of the Airmen spoke up. He said, “Sgt. Dillon, request permission to join you.” Jimmy granted that permission and the young airman dropped to the ground and began also doing pushups. Imagine how they felt as they saw the authority figure doing ‘their’ pushups for them. That was over 20 years ago. But it’s likely they still remember when the noncommissioned officer began doing pushups for them.
Not only did Jesus Christ exemplify servant leadership in his three years of itinerant ministry in Israel, but He also faced his execution in a way that modeled servant leadership in its highest form. Similar to when Jimmy Dillon took on the punishment for those wayward airmen, Jesus Christ embraced servant leadership by taking on the punishment for our sins. Over the next several decades, his disciples would display servant leadership as they remembered the example that had been set for them by their mentor.
As I reflect back on my 36-year military and civil service career, the leaders I admired and respected the most were servant leaders. They were those people that would ask about your family and genuinely want to hear the answer. When all the troops were raking leaves around the building, they were the leaders who grabbed a rake and pitched in even if for just a few minutes. They may not have known they were emulating the leadership style of Jesus Christ. But they were practicing a style of leadership that always brings out the best in men and women around the globe. Some things are not new, they are just reimaged.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.