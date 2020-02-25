I sit and wait as Frank writes in a small black notebook for about 15 minutes, the scratch of the pen across the pages filling the silence. The words on the page hold memories, colored by years of prison walls.
“I just knew this was going to be another great disappointment, a heartbreak. The decision on my parole. As a man of 60, I was used to grief and despair. I had created my dilemma. I was, and am still to this day, the one responsible for my actions.
At an early age, I picked up the title of ‘bad seed.’ Later, I grew into a troubled youth. Then came marine, killer of babies, defendant, murderer, inmate and convict.
I wait. And then, the words are being spoken, the ones I long to hear. The commissioner speaks: ‘Mr. Jones, we no longer find you a threat, and thereby, this panel finds you suitable.’ My heart finally registers what my ears have heard and unleashes a flow of tears.
I was released from prison after serving 32 years, 4 months and 15 days. My return to the real world after years of incarceration was like a thunderbolt to my system. The world rapidly accelerated during the time I was gone and was not as accommodating as I thought it would be. In fact, the pressure of this new world to survive was unrelenting.
I spent the majority of my sentence, 20-plus years, finding the true self that had always existed inside of me. My redeemed self. Upon my release, I would hug a tree or smell flowers, enjoying the many things I had taken for granted. Freedom is a joy that is hard to comprehend for those who haven’t surrendered that inherent right.
And now, how do I set my present and future in place? With dreams, plans, and desires that were for so long silenced in the cage along with my incarcerated body. How do I live truly free again? Will they give me a second chance?”
One of the primary goals of the criminal justice system is to reduce the likelihood that a person will repeat a future criminal act. When someone does repeat, it is called recidivism.
America’s prison systems have become a merry-go-round with recidivism rates of over 60%, rising to over 75% within five years of release in some studies. There are important factors that are essential to reduce recidivism rates. It requires statewide efforts and community commitments to achieve the greatest impact.
Getting a second chance for those incarcerated involves understanding how to help rebuild a life as they exit. It involves housing, access to health care, food security, transportation, employment and the community scaffolding of relationships that call them forward into opportunities and healthful choices.
Between 2007 and 2010, Colorado focused its efforts on several important tactics: transitional programs to assist with reentry at release, community-based mental health and substance abuse recovery programs, as well as training sessions for parole boards to focus on individual needs and incentives for prisoners to increase participation in mental health programs. With these efforts, recidivism rates dropped 5.8%.
When between 60% and 75% of ex-offenders remain unemployed one year after their release from prison, what are their options? New York is taking this issue on with efforts aimed at increasing temporary employment at release and support of subsequent job search. Their goal is to reduce recidivism by 8%.
Homelessness and the criminal justice system are closely linked as well. Over 10% of those incarcerated experience homelessness just prior to incarceration and/or at release. If mental illness is present, this number is significantly higher. New Jersey decreased its state prison population by nearly 37%, in part through robust reentry planning that assisted with permanent supportive housing, in addition to their efforts in other community resource integration.
If we take a moment to interact with the men and women who are transitioning back into society after years of incarceration, we will find stories of loss, forgiveness, joy and liberation. We will learn about painful childhoods and the inescapable burden of regret. If we gather together as a community, we may also find a way to help their reintegration into society and improve their quality of life.
Dr. Robin Johnson trained and practiced emergency medicine, has a master's in public health and is current medical director for El Paso County Public Health.