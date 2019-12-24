’Tis the season of giving ... and stretched bank accounts and credit card debt!
We are well past Giving Tuesday and Colorado Gives Day, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to make a donation to a charity or volunteer some time to a worthy cause.
Monetary donations are wonderful, and tax-deductible, but as a career journalist, I know how hard money is to come by. You can support many nonprofits by simply attending an event or donating your time or goods such as a canned food item, clothing or cleaning supplies.
Or you can make a giving tradition of your own.
My brother-in-law, when he lived in a big city, used to make two lunches every day and give one to a homeless person as he walked to work. I love that.
Today as I walked to the library a stranger stopped me to say hello. He told me he was on his way to meet his daughter to perform their holiday tradition — giving out gift cards to people in need downtown. “That’s what we do for Christmas every year, hand out gift cards, mostly for food places like Wendy’s and McDonald’s so people who don’t have anything to eat can go get something.” His family also “adopts” a local family with small children who can’t afford a holiday celebration and makes sure they have some food on the table and a toy to open on Christmas Day. It’s a small amount for his family to give up that makes a world of difference for the recipients.
At my work we have the opportunity to “adopt” a resident of a local retirement community in Colorado Springs for Christmas. Each resident fills out a wish list of a few things they’d like for the holiday — these are often non-luxuries, like socks and underwear, pajamas or jeans — and the lists get put in a basket and drawn at random. We wrap the gifts and deliver them the week before the holiday.
It felt good to do and didn’t cost much to brighten someone’s day who might not have family visiting. The spending limit is just $20.
If you do happen to be looking for a nonprofit to donate to before the end of the tax year, consider The Gazette/El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund (emptystockingfundco.org).
This is an organization I like not only because I work with the folks who make it a success and I can see every day how committed they are to helping others, but also because for the past 35 years it has supported Pikes Peak region social service agencies.
There are 20 organizations that will benefit from ESF funds collected this year.
At the time of this writing, more than $506,000 had been collected for the ESF 36th annual campaign — well on the way toward a goal of more than $1.2 million.
Partner agencies are:
• American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado
• Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado
• CPCD...giving children a head start
• Ecumenical Social Ministries
• Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up
• The Home Front Cares
• Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains
• Mercy’s Gate – Serving People from Hope to Crisis
• Partners in Housing
• Peak Vista Community Health Centers
• Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care
• The Salvation Army of El Paso County
• Silver Key Senior Services
• TESSA
• The Place
• The Resource Exchange
• Tri-Lakes Cares
• Westside CARES
• YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
Please visit the ESF website to learn more about each of these.
The fun thing about ESF is in addition to or instead of a monthly donation, you can attend an event and support people in need right here in our community while doing fun things like ice skating, spectating at a Colorado College hockey game, participating in a treasure hunt or watching a holiday film.
My favorite is the final event of the ESF schedule, Empty Stocking Fund Trivia Night, aka Holiday Hangover Trivia. It’s so-called because it comes after the holidays are over (you know, when your schedule and your wallet free up a little bit) — from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the newer (East) location of FH Beerworks, 2490 Victor Place, Colorado Springs (80915). Get a team together and enjoy a fun evening of proving your mastery of random knowledge. There are great prizes to be had, and a portion of proceeds benefits ESF.
Sharing your blessings, even if they’re meager, is what this season’s all about.
Like the Arabic proverb says, “If you have much, give of your wealth; if you have little, give of your heart.”
Happy Holidays!
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.