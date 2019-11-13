Three local actors, ranging in age from 9 to their 70s, are rehearsed and ready to bring Charles Dickens’ characters Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Spirit of Christmas Past to Colorado Springs audiences starting Thursday, Nov. 14.
The Academy of Community Theatre’s (ACT II) production of Victorian author Dickens’ classic story “A Christmas Carol” is on stage in the Schockley-Zalabak Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts for both public and school performances this week.
David G. Olson plays Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly and isolated main character who experiences a change of heart during the play. An experienced local actor with the Black Box Theatre and a 30-year retired armed services member, Olson commented on the busy run of performances.
“Starting at 7:30 in the morning on Monday, until final curtain on Saturday night. Nine shows in that time,” he said.
ACT II is a nonprofit that performs for the public, but also in partnership with local schools and tied in with student-appropriate literature. Classes read and study related novels, then see the stories come to life as plays thanks to grants and partnerships. ACT II is a related outreach of local kids acting school Academy of Children’s Theatre.
Ezra Rogers, 9, is one of two boys playing the endearing Tiny Tim character. He’s new to acting since his Air Force family moved here and explored area kids’ theater options about a year and a half ago. He’s enjoyed every part of the process and wants to pursue acting as a profession.
“It’s good. It’s tiring. But I just love it,” Rogers said.
He said he likes to “show his feelings” and has learned a lot about how to do that from watching Olson as Scrooge.
“I’ve learned a lot, acting with older people. Because they don’t mess around as much as younger kids,” Rogers said.
Savvy Sansoni, who’s been involved with ACT since she was 11, almost four years ago, also said learning from others is a satisfying part of her involvement in the show. She also was drawn to ACT because she saw a summer production and realized that a lot got accomplished in a short time.
She’s enjoying her character of The Spirit of Christmas Past because “she’s not bland,” Sansoni said.
Olson said Scrooge “is quite the character for facial expressions. … (He) starts out disgruntled and then changes later.”
The actor said he loves that transformation aspect of the character’s development.
This is Olson’s first performance with ACT II. He said he appreciates director Lynn Hamilton’s idea of working with area schools to read the books and then put on a play.
“That’s one of my favorite bits of the whole thing, and I didn’t find out about that until I’d gotten the part,” he said.
Kristi Rogers, Ezra’s mom, said she’s been blown away by the high-quality production elements of the show, and is looking forward to seeing the final results.
The production includes “snow machines, fog machines, elaborate costumes, and an amazing set,” she said.
Based on Dickens’ beloved 1843 novel “A Christmas Carol” and adapted by Michele L. Vacca, the play follows the transformation of the parsimonious and unhappy Ebenezer Scrooge. Blinded by riches and jaded by lost love, Scrooge turns hardened and cold, but the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future warn him of a fateful future if he does not change his ways, eventually leading him to rediscover his tender heart.
Performances run Thursday through Saturday.