Scientific Applications & Research Associates, Inc. (SARA), headquartered in Cypress, Calif., announced recently their rapidly growing Colorado Springs operations will be expanding and relocating to a new facility in the city.
SARA has expertise in high-power electro-magnetics (HPEM), threat warning systems and a variety of electromagnetic (EM)/radio frequency (RF)/acoustic/electrical diagnostic capabilities and products. The company’s primary locations are in Southern California and Colorado Springs.
Established in 1989, SARA was formed to harness the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of engineers and scientists in a small business setting, where agility and flexibility are paramount. In 2005, SARA initiated operations in Colorado Springs by hiring a single employee. In 2006, the growing SARA Colorado Springs team rented a 2,800-square-foot barn to conduct their research and development. Since then, SARA Colorado Springs has steadily grown to more than 110 employees and now occupies 130,000 square feet of lab, design, production and office space.
SARA’s newly renovated Colorado Springs facility at 6795 Campus Drive accommodates workspace for every stage of development from customer-driven concepts to manufactured solutions. SARA’s Colorado Springs team primarily focuses on solutions in pulsed power and directed energy, RF/ electromagnetic pulse (EMP) engineering and testing, and a variety of products including: RF/EM shielded volumes, high energy density capacitors, high power microwave sources, pulsers, and multiple diagnostic tools and software packages. Additionally, SARA’s Colorado Springs senior scientists and engineers are currently working with the government and other contractors to harden U.S. power systems and infrastructure from EM interference.
SARA conservatively plans to add 50 employees in the Colorado Springs area in the next five years. Open positions in Colorado Springs include physicist; electrical, mechanical, robotics, pulse power and RF engineers; CAD drafter; and finance positions.
Dr. Parviz Parhami, SARA’s CEO, said, “We are delighted but not surprised by our continued expansion in the Colorado Springs area. The Colorado Springs area is business-friendly, family-oriented and offers an affordable cost of living, making it possible to hire and relocate professionals from other parts of the country. We fully expect to continue our rapid expansion in Colorado Springs in the coming years.”
For more information about SARA, visit sara.com. For information on available jobs, visit icareersite.com/careers/browser/sara.
