After postponing a community event twice due to COVID-19, a local animal shelter will now “paws” to celebrate the lives of its four-legged residents.
Safe Place for Pets will hold its inaugural Paws for Celebration Gala from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 1, at the Mining Exchange A Wyndham Grand Hotel Grand Ballroom, 8 S. Nevada Ave.
To ensure a safe dining experience, plated meals will be provided in place of a buffet. A cash bar also will be available, and the Denver-based classical Con Brio Trio will highlight the entertainment bill.
A silent auction, comprised of fine art pieces, a custom-stained glass panel, a precious gems bracelet and wine-of-the-month club membership, also will be offered.
The organization hopes the silent auction will raise several thousand dollars to secure its work in the days ahead, said Marketing Chair Karen Spencer.
“Bottom line, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure the pets we take in leave our care in great shape for the next stage of their lives,” Spencer said.
Guest speaker Joanne Bonacelli will recognize the Colorado Springs organization’s 25th anniversary. Bonacelli founded the charity after she and other hospice nurses witnessed firsthand the heartache people experience when faced with the uncertainty of their pets’ future after they can no longer care for them.
“We asked her (Bonacelli) to say a few words about the past 25 years and the next. She had an incredible vision and took action to give life to an organization that has brought comfort to thousands of families and pets,” Spencer said.
Due to COVID restrictions, a limited number of about 100 guests are expected to attend the event. Safe Place for Pets board members, volunteers and guests will adhere to Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID guidelines requiring everyone to mask up and respect social distancing. Except for dinner, attendees must remain masked when in all indoor and outdoor common spaces.
Seating will be structured to ensure a minimum of six feet between occupied seats at all tables. Groups seated together will be limited and must be from the same household or consistent social group. Dining tables will be set for a maximum of up to four guests. All high-touch areas, such as doorknobs and bathrooms, will be cleaned and disinfected every two hours.
“It’s (the Mining Exchange Grand Ballroom) a giant ballroom that normally holds 200 people, so we will have plenty of room to social distance,” Spencer said.
According to Spencer, Safe Place for Pets sought to hold a milestone celebration for every pet and family who has received assistance. Because funds are needed, Safe Place decided to hold a combination celebration/fundraiser.
The event will recognize the scores of donors, volunteers and veteran partners that come together to ensure that help is there when someone faces a terminal illness and needs to know their pet will find a loving, forever home.
Located at 1520 N Hancock Ave., the nonprofit assists individuals and families of terminally ill El Paso and Teller County residents with finding loving forever homes for their pets. The gala raises funds for the organizations’ residents and celebrate the lives Safe Place has touched for nearly a generation.
Safe Place for Pets has placed more than 1,200 pets since its inception a quarter-century ago. Once an adopter expresses interest in a pet, Safe Place is able to spend time with that person in their home to ensure it’s a good, safe environment.
The adopter and the pet can then live together for a week or a month, whatever it takes to ensure a great fit for everyone. If it isn’t meant to be, the pet is returned to Safe Place for another possible fit.
Safe Place for Pets enjoys its relationships with vet partners who donate and discount their services so every pet has a thorough examination and their state of health is clear before they’re adopted into a new home, Spencer said.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s operations, dental care and other programs. “Safe Place for Pets is a tiny charity and we manage our budget very frugally, so whatever we bring in will have a huge impact. Many of our donors chose to purchase $150 Superhero tickets instead of the $75 general admission tickets that the event is paid for,” Spencer said.
General admission tickets include dinner and a swag bag. The Superhero tickets include “extra goodies in your swag bag, reserved seating, a free drink ticket, and the warm feeling of helping pets in transition!” states the Safe Place for Pets website.
Anyone interested in donating a gift can do so through safeplacepets.org or the charity’s Facebook page (facebook.com/safeplaceforpets). To purchase tickets for the celebration, visit safeplacepets.org/pawsforcelebration or call 719-359-0201.