When given the chance to have the best of both worlds, Rob Royer took it.
Even if that meant leaving his job as head football coach and physical education teacher at Rampart High School, his alma mater and the site of unprecedented football achievements over his five-season tenure.
Royer’s future profession as offensive line coach for the U.S. Air Force Academy’s prep school means he won’t be far from home and certainly won’t be a stranger when the Rams take the field at District 20 Stadium.
“I can step back and be a dad and still support Rampart,” Royer said. “Looking at the prep school schedule, their games are on Saturday, so I’ll still be able to see most of the games with Rampart. We’re still going to be here. My family has always been first; and my boys and wife are the most important things in my life, not necessarily coaching high school.”
The prestige and reputation of the Air Force Academy was just icing on the cake.
“Growing up in Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy is this big, glorious and incredible institution,” Royer said. “It’s one of those things you dream about, and to have an opportunity to go and work there is pretty awesome. A lot of our program and culture at Rampart was based off the principles they do at the Air Force Academy. I’m very excited about the opportunity.”
Royer, a 1991 Rampart graduate, was hired prior to the 2014 season and also joined the faculty, first as a science teacher and later into the physical education department. It was his dream job, it appeared, as Royer followed the footsteps of his mother, who taught at the school, and walked the same halls as his siblings did. He also worked alongside his wife, Jennifer, a fellow Rampart graduate and instructor of psychology and AP U.S. history.
That enthusiasm and school spirit immediately spilled over to the field as the Rams made a four-win improvement in Royer’s first season and returned to the playoffs after a 10-year drought.
By 2016, the Rams were finally updating that old banner hanging in the gym after winning its league championship for the first time in 15 years.
“Looking back, he was clearly the choice for the school, but we didn’t know how much of an effect he’d have,” Rams athletic director Andy Parks said. “You always hope to see that with a graduate, and we knew he cared a lot about Rampart. He hit the ground running and put together a great staff. I can’t emphasize enough how wonderful his staff has been with his leadership. It was more than the wins and losses. He made a difference in the culture of our school, and football has such a big impact on the culture of a school. It’s not any different at Rampart.”
While it would be natural to hang his hat on a 36-19 overall record with playoff berths in four of the five seasons, Royer instead hopes his legacy will be remembered for what his Rams did off the field.
“I think we’re on the right track in building a family community at Rampart,” Royer said. “We encouraged our kids to do great things in the classroom and the community. We don’t have to have all the wins on the scoreboard. We’re going to have husbands, fathers and community members. Those are the wins. It’s awesome to see what we did, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”