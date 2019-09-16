Ross Dress for Less, the California-based discount clothier and department store, is juggling its lineup in Colorado Springs.
Ross will close a store that opened in 1985 at the Academy Place shopping center, northwest of Academy and Union boulevards, and move it to the Marketplace at Austin Bluffs, northwest of Academy and Austin Bluffs Parkway.
The Academy Place store will close Oct. 10, according to a sign posted in its window. It will reopen Oct. 12 at the Marketplace at Austin Bluffs in a former Office Depot store that closed in 2016.
A Ross spokeswoman declined via email to be specific about the reason for the store’s move. In general, she said, corporate relocation decisions are based on factors such as traffic, visibility, store size and the mix of nearby tenants.
Ross Dress for Less, operated by Ross Stores describes itself on its website as the nation’s “largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain,” with just over 1,500 locations in 39 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam.
Off-price retailers typically sell overstocked goods and other merchandise they can offer at a discount, according to online business publications.
The Ross website says the retailer offers “first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions” at discounts that are 20% to 60% lower than department and specialty store prices.
Ross Dress for Less also has stores at the Broadmoor Towne Center, Market at Chapel Hills and First & Main Town Center in Colorado Springs, and in the unincorporated Security-Widefield area south of town.
No changes are planned in those stores, which employ about 50 people each, the Ross spokeswoman said.
The Marketplace at Austin Bluffs is owned by a limited liability company formed by AmCap, a Stamford, Conn., real estate company that owns and manages about two dozen grocery-anchored shopping centers nationwide, according to its website.
On its website, AmCap said Ross Dress for Less signed a 10-year lease to move into the 20,793-square-foot former Office Depot space.
The Ross store at Academy Place was about 26,000 square feet, according to the Ross spokeswoman.
The Marketplace at Austin Bluffs is anchored by a King Soopers grocery and other familiar retailers and restaurants include Ace Hardware, 24 Hour Fitness, Smashburger, Papa Murphy’s pizza, Qdoba and Firehouse Subs.
Academy Place, where Ross Dress for Less is closing, is owned by a limited liability company controlled by The Kroenke Group of Columbia, Mo.
The Kroenke Group didn’t return a call about what might replace Ross Dress for Less at Academy Place.
The Ross space is next door to a former Payless Shoe Source, which closed this year when the retailer went out of business.
