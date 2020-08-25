Since opening to the public one year ago, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado’s newest location in north Colorado Springs has been a home away from home for more than 800 families who needed support during treatment of a critically ill child.
Last week, RMHCSC marked a milestone with the celebration of its first anniversary in its 4223 Royal Pine Drive facility. The nonprofit exists to provide care, support, comfort and resources for families enduring the fear, hardship and stress associated with caring for a seriously ill, hospitalized child.
“I really cannot say enough how much Ronald McDonald House means to us, and I don’t know what we’d do without them,” said Ruth, the mother of young Scarlett, who speaks on this video put together by RMHCSC: bit.ly/3gc8iA5. The two have spent more than 60 nights in the Royal Pine Drive house while Scarlett receives medical care at a nearby medical facility.
“Staying at the Ronald McDonald house meant that my family could continue to live at home and still give my daughter the care she needs without completely devastating our financial ability at home,” Ruth continued.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing practices, RMHCSC celebrated virtually on Aug. 19 with social media updates.
Since 1987, the local RMHC Chapter had provided a warm, calming respite for families and guests visiting its former Colorado Springs site, a home at 311 N. Logan St., east of downtown Colorado Springs and close to UC Health Memorial Hospital Central. “With 11 bedrooms, a small staff and about 50 volunteers, 300 families were deeply cared for each year in this beautiful old home, and 10,500 families throughout the years,” said RMHCSC Communications Manager Dan “Captain Dan” Jackson.
According to Jackson, Children’s Hospital Colorado’s July 2019 opening in Colorado Springs attracted more families in need from throughout the region seeking medical treatment for their child. As the demand grew, RMHCSC leadership knew its Colorado Springs presence would need to expand, he said.
“Last year was an important year for our charity, community, Southern Colorado and beyond. Children’s Hospital Colorado opened the doors to their new hospital. One month later, RMHCSC opened the doors to a beautiful, new 24,000-square-foot ADA-compliant home right next door,” said Jackson, who’s also a well-known radio and TV personality in the area.
RMHCSC moved into its new facility last July. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 15, 2019 and the Royal Pine Drive facility opened its doors four days later. Since then, RMHCSC has been a home away from home to 821 families and has served an additional 1,223 families through its Ronald McDonald family rooms.
The nonprofit opened the state’s first Ronald McDonald Family Room in 2008 with UC Health at Memorial Hospital Central, opened a second Family Room in St. Francis Medical Center, and last year opened its third Family Room at Children’s Hospital Colorado Urgent & Outpatient Specialty Care. The Family Rooms inside hospitals and clinics “provide a breathing space and easy access to amenities for families with children who have a serious illness or are hospitalized,” states the RMHCSC website, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
“It’s been a very interesting first year at our beautiful new Ronald McDonald House and through it all, COVID-19 has not stopped RMHCSC from supporting families in need,” said Executive Director Beth Alessio, in a news release.
The Royal Pine Drive facility was designed with families’ needs in mind, quadrupling the size of the Logan Avenue house, Jackson said.
Nonetheless, to help maintain social distancing during pandemic restrictions, RMHCSC partnered with the Drury Inn & Suites on Interquest Parkway to house some of its families. Meals from the RMHCSC were brought in for those families.
“The new Ronald McDonald house on Royal Pine is fully accessible, providing families their own beautiful and private rooms, community areas for all ages, gorgeous kitchens and dining areas with healthy, nutritious daily meals and expansive outdoor areas for every need whether it be activity or tranquility,” Jackson said.
Also, the new Ronald McDonald House is within walking distance to the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, and is a short walk from St. Francis Medical Center, he said.
“With the generous support of individuals, corporations, businesses and foundations, RMHCSC keeps more than 500 families close each year, ensuring they can be within eyesight and walking distance of where their seriously ill or injured child is receiving the best possible medical care required,” Jackson said.
Each family is encouraged to donate $20 per night, but if they are unable to, they can still stay. No family has been turned away from Ronald McDonald House because of a lack of funds, he said, noting RMHCSC raises 100% of its funds from the local community.
Families in crisis need to be with their sick or injured children as much as that child needs their family with them, Jackson added.
“Our Ronald McDonald House ensures families can be together when they need it most, helping everyone cope better during a difficult, unforeseen time of medical crisis,” he said.
Alessio added, “In retrospect, it was like we planned the layout of this house for a pandemic. The new house allowed us to continue serving families while maintaining physical distancing, something we never would have been able to accomplish in our old House on Logan Avenue.
“I am proud of the dedication and commitment of our team who, without skipping a beat, have adjusted and acclimated to a fast-changing environment and have remained mission-focused. We acknowledge that more than ever it is vital we walk alongside the critically ill children and their families during their greatest time of need, and we are doing just that.”
Ronald McDonald Houses are known as the “House That Love Built.” A portion of each House’s annual operating costs is funded “through support from McDonald’s customers and owner/operators. Every time you drop coins or bills in the McDonald’s canisters, your donation stays local, helping keep families together,” state the RMHCSC website.
More than four decades ago, McDonald’s support helped open the first Ronald McDonald House. “Today, there are over 365 Ronald McDonald House’s worldwide. Annually, Ronald McDonald House Charities’ family-centered programs serve more than seven million children and their families,” states RMHCSC website.