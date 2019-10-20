Despite a report from Baseball America and other outlets that there could be an impending major shakeup in Minor League Baseball with the reduction of up to 42 teams, Rocky Mountain Vibes general manager Chris Phillips said that the organization is making a strong push to host the 2020 all-star game between the Pioneer League and Northwest League.
“Nobody knows how this thing is going to shake out,” Phillips said of the reports. “If anything does happen it would be a long way off and I think it would be a very bad move for Major League Baseball to make changes like that.”
The Professional Baseball Agreement expires after the 2020 season. The proposed overhaul of the minor league system could leave lower-level teams like the Vibes potentially fighting for their existence.
“We’re in a sit back and wait-and-see mode,” Phillips said.
Meanwhile, Phillips and the Vibes’ ownership group — Elmore Sports Group — are moving ahead with plans to land the city’s first-ever professional baseball all-star game.
Phillips added that he recently spoke Pioneer League president James R. McCurdy. “He told me, ‘I think you guys are the front-runner,’ Phillips said. The Vibes are a member of the Pioneer League.
Phillips said the game would take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at UCHealth Park, and would pit the top players from the short-season rookie leagues.
The game would be part of a three-day event in which representatives from each of the eight Pioneer League teams and eight Northwest League teams would gather. Day excursions are part of the costs the Vibes would endure. Phillips estimated that the three-day event will cost the Vibes around $150,000.
“We should be able to make a small profit,” he said. “It’s not a huge moneymaker and that’s not why we’re doing it. It’s a lot of work. It will really stretch our staff, but it’s something that will be a feather in the cap for our organization and our community. It will be cool.
“We get to show off our city. We’ll be promoting Colorado Springs as a tourist destination.”
He added that he believes the stadium will be packed for the game with 7,000 to 8,000 fans.
Phillips said he was approached with the idea of hosting the game last summer when he attended the all-star game in Boise, Idaho.
“Boise is a great city, and it’s a lot like Colorado Springs in terms of climate,” he said. “The fans and the town really got into it.”
Phillips said the event would likely include a home run derby and other fun stuff for fans.
According to Phillips, Colorado Springs has never been host to a professional baseball all-star game which includes nine seasons as a Western League affiliate from 1950-58 and 31 seasons as a Triple-A affiliate in the Pacific Coast League from 1988-2018.
Last summer was the inaugural season for the Vibes.