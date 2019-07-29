The Rocky Mountain Vibes are about seven weeks into their first shindig as a short-season Low-A baseball team in the Pioneer League, and club general manager Chris Phillips couldn’t be happier with the way things are going.
“It’s been great,” Phillips said last week. “It was super stressful leading up to Opening Day. But it seems like the fans are having a great time and the baseball has been a lot of fun to watch.”
Phillips is thrilled that the team has gone through the first part of its schedule without a postponement. For 31 years of Colorado Springs Sky Sox baseball, several games were postponed each season due to inclement weather, usually in April and May.
This year, a major snowstorm hit the Pikes Peak region on May 20. It would have most certainly postponed baseball games at least a day or two. But the Vibes didn’t play their UCHealth Park opener until June 21.
“We were vindicated,” Phillips said with a smile. “In years past a snowstorm like that would have caused all sorts of problems. Thank goodness we don’t have to deal with that anymore.”
According to Vibes/Sky Sox historian Chris Moyer, the Vibes played their first 34 games without any postponed games, doubleheaders, shortened games or extra-inning games. During the long tenure of full-season baseball history in Colorado Springs (Millionaires 1901-1905, Single-A Sky Sox 1950-1958, and Triple A Sky Sox 1988-2018), none of those Colorado Springs teams ever made it through the first 33 games of the season without either a shortened, extra-inning, postponed game or a doubleheader.
Phillips insists that the Vibes are not the replacement for the Sky Sox, who relocated to San Antonio after last season. While he understands there has been some confusion with the rebranding of the team, fans seem to be happy with the level of baseball being played at UCHealth Park.
“Most people don’t notice the difference,” Phillips said. “And the players have been great to work with. If we ask them to do something they are very agreeable. That wasn’t always the case when we were working with the Triple-A players.”
On Aug. 5, Phillips and a few members of his staff, as well as Vibes minority owner DG Elmore, are traveling to Boise, Idaho, for the annual all-star game between the Pioneer League and advanced Low-A short-season Northwest League. Phillips said the two leagues have approached him about UCHealth Park possibly being the host of the 2020 game.
The Sky Sox never hosted an all-star game in their 31 seasons in Colorado Springs.
“We’re going to talk internally and see if it makes financial sense for us to do it. How much work is it going to take to put this on?” Phillips said. “I’ve done all-star games with other teams I’ve been with. The only downside is that it pulls people away from a lot of their normal work in the season to focus on this one event which could be a good money-maker or it could be a total dud.”
While it may be alarming to some people in the community that Triple-A baseball is no longer being played in the Pikes Peak region, other former Triple-A cities made the adjustment to lower levels of baseball. Previous PCL cities that now have short-season cubs are Portland, Ore., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Spokane, Wash.
“Vancouver is the best short-season team in the country,” Phillips said. “The fans up there love it.”
Phillips added that baseball fans in the Pikes Peak region can enjoy a long relationship with the Vibes.
“I see us having a short-season team for at least the next 15 years,” he said.
Freddy Whitacre, the man who brought professional baseball back to Colorado Springs in 1988 after a 30-year hiatus, has been an unofficial advisor to Phillips.
“Colorado Springs is perfect for short-season A ball,” Whitacre said. “And where the ballpark is located is perfect. There continues to be growth around the ballpark and most of the (Vibes) fans live near the ballpark.”