The makeover is nearly complete.
Less than two weeks after unveiling their new uniforms for the upcoming season, the Rocky Mountain Vibes announced Wednesday that the new name of their Stetson Hills stadium will be UCHealth Park.
“This is huge,” said Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips. “This is a new era in Colorado Springs professional baseball. Teaming up with UCHealth will help create a wonderful ballpark experience for our fans and collectively enhance our positive impact throughout the Pikes Peak region.”
New signage is expected to be in place by the time the Vibes open their home schedule on June 21 against the Grand Junction Rockies.
The health partnership is the most notable and high-profile in a line of changes the club has undergone this offseason.
Last November, the organization unveiled the new team name of the Rocky Mountain Vibes, doing away with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The name change coincides with a league change.
The Sky Sox were part of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League since 1988, but left for San Antonio following last season. The Vibes are an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and will be part of the short season Pioneer League, which is made up primarily of first-and-second-year professional players.
The total rebrand for the ball club includes new colors, logos and mascot named Toasty.
There will be a number of other upgrades and improvements throughout UCHealth Park for the 2019 season. These changes will include new vendors, custom furniture and seating along the concourse, and new on-field promotions.
“Partnering with Memorial Hospital, the only Comprehensive Stroke Center and Level I Trauma Center in all of southern Colorado, gives us the unique ability to inform, educate and improve the overall health of Vibes fans and our broader community,” Phillips said.
In addition to the new stadium name, the partnership will include enhanced game-day experiences for fans, as well as community initiatives to encourage health and wellness. UCHealth patients also will enjoy benefits of the partnership via visits from Vibes VIPs.
UCHealth and the Vibes will support the statewide MANtenance campaign, aimed at spreading awareness of men’s health and encouraging preventive screenings.
The Vibes will support UCHealth’s #Checkout initiative, encouraging Coloradans to be mindful of screen time by swapping digital connection for interpersonal connection with family and friends.
UCHealth will have an active role in the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ annual Emergency Preparedness Day, partnering with other local community and government agencies to educate Vibes fans as to the importance of proactive safety in emergencies.
“UCHealth’s mission is to improve lives, and this partnership with the Vibes enables us to advance the health of the communities we serve,” said UCHealth Memorial Hospital president and CEO Joel Yuhas in a statement. “We look forward to engaging with Vibes fans and others in the Pikes Peak region to promote a culture of health and wellness along with offering education to avoid illness and injuries.”