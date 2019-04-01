Repair work made to streets on the south side of Vindicator Drive between Safeway and Eagleview Middle School has residents questioning the City of Colorado Springs’ paving and development priorities.
According to Rockrimmon resident Joe Pelka, the City began repairing and resurfacing the streets prior to the holidays, having removed and replaced existing asphalt with fresh material. Pelka and his wife frequent the area and noticed the goings-on, he said.
Residents pointed out that mine shafts and expansive soil issues existed prior to land development and street repair. Since the City approved development in the 2000s, some homes have required extensive foundation repairs, presumably due to soil problems. Streets in this neighborhood end in “Haven,” Crown Haven and Winter Haven among them.
Pelka and other residents are curious as to why three small, relatively new streets received so much attention when older streets were left unattended. “Many other older, residential-streets are also in bad shape. South Rockrimmon, from Vindicator south to Pro Rodeo, is in much worse condition and gets much more traffic,” Pelka said.
“This operation (was) quite large for only three small streets, and resulting in a caravan of dump trucks bringing and taking asphalt. The trucks (lined-up) on Vindicator, usually blocking the westbound lanes.”
According to Public Works Director Travis Easton, two homeowners and the Estates at Rockrimmon Homeowners Association contacted the department about the street condition, and not about home foundation issues.
“We were contacted by a resident and the HOA manager in earnest about the streets beginning about two years ago. We only worked on the roadways within the public rights of way,” Easton said.
“Specific to the roadways, we prepared a soil study and determined that the best way to fix the streets was a full dig-out and repave, which (public works) work crews completed in October. Our crews removed the subgrade and repaved the streets. This work was done because the team determined it was the best course of action to correct the roadway issues.”
According to Pelka, the area was approved for development about 2005. It took the original developer about two years to move the dirt due to the area’s many geotechnical problems, Pelka said. Some homes have required major foundation repairs, he added.
Residents have questions. If the “Haven” streets were in such bad shape, what caused its condition? If streets were incorrectly built, why didn’t city inspectors catch it and why wasn’t the developer held accountable? Also, is the developer getting a free ride via tax payer dollars? Additionally, if soil conditions are bad, why did the city approve development?
“My main concern is the use of public funds,” Pelka said. “Why did this small and relatively new neighborhood get totally new streets ahead of older and more traveled streets?”
“If the original developer did not install the streets correctly, why was is not noticed then, and is the city paying for the developer’s shortcuts? If there were so many soil problems, why did the city approve the project in the first place?”
Pelka said he contacted the City Public Works Department and was told personnel were working to repair the streets. However, they gave little other information, he said. Though the streets have been replaced, residents aren’t sure if other homes will be affected.
“There was a lot of activity going on then. Now, it is rather quiet. Yet some houses have had major foundation repairs,” Pelka said.
According to Easton, the Public Works Department hasn’t received any complaints about the condition of the streets since crews the completed work. The director also said the department received numerous compliments from residents about the crews, their professionalism and work.
According to the department, questions pertaining to foundation problems and repair, and what is being done to correct these problems, should be addressed separately by the respective homeowner. “So far we have not seen any additional street issues and believe the issue has been mitigated to the best of our ability,” Easton said.
