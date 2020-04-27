Andy and Kel Dills have learned to be creative with their health club/fitness center while the doors have been shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soon after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered gyms in Colorado closed last month, the Rockrimmon residents turned to Zoom to keep their Burn Boot Camp (2456 Montebello Square Dr.) members engaged with trainer-led workouts in the comfort of their homes.
Three times a day (5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.) five days a week, and once on Saturdays (8 a.m.), Burn members can participate in live 45-minute workouts led by the gym’s certified personal trainers. Usually, 12 to 15 members take part in each session.
“Our members still have access to focus meetings,” Kel said. “The trainers are open to doing it over Zoom, FaceTime or telephone. A lot of it is to just stay in touch. A lot of our members have nutrition goals and fitness goals. But right now we’re also trying to help our members deal with loneliness and lack of community. Everything we do is live. It’s a way of keeping our community involved.”
At the Dills’ Burn location, they provide free childcare for members, as well Kidz Camp when the doors are open. “Obviously, we can’t do childcare now, but we’re still able to get on Zoom and read stories to kids and provide Kidz Camp live from our headquarters,” Kel said.
Added Andy: “We’re trying to keep up the level of engagement with our members. The new paradigm of the value of engaging online with your community, besides just in the gym, brings value to everyone’s lives.”
Every day of the week has a different theme – Mobility Monday, Trainer Tip Tuesday, Nutrition Wednesday, Think About it Thursday, and Form Check Friday.
The Dills have owned the Colorado Springs Burn franchise since October 2018 and have built it to more than 150 members. All 250 Burns locations around the nation are closed during the pandemic, but the franchises are getting assistance from the headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Each day, Monday through Saturday, a workout video, usually featuring Burn founder Devan Kline, is provided to Burn members via a YouTube link.
The Dills’ Burn facility has more than 5,000 square feet of workout space.
Member Heather Sellars said while working at home is not the same as being at Burn location, she is still able to get the juices flowing. “I need that endorphin rush. I need to sweat and be focused on something that is not stressful,” Sellars said.
“I joined Burn a little over a year ago because I needed stress relief. It’s been a great outlet for me. I’ve never been to a gym that has this kind of community and experience. I am so thankful that Andy and Kel and corporate for having kept this up.”
Another member, Amanda Amezcua, is able to squeeze five to six Zoom workouts in a week between work. “We see the other members on Zoom and that keeps us close as a community,” Amezcua said. “With the times they offer the camps I can do them before and after work. It’s great.”
Andy acted quickly on applying for the Small Business Loan and Payment Protection Programs offered through the $2.2 trillion government stimulus package. About $6 billion in coronavirus loans were made to Colorado small businesses. The Dills are still waiting for approval of their loan applications.
“We have 12 employees and we decided to intentionally to keep them at their normal pay through all of this,” Andy said. “All of these activities that we do gives our employees meaningful work that adds value to their lives, as well as our clients. The government programs have allowed us to keep a cohesive unit. If we didn’t have those government programs, we’d be paying out of our pocket or people would be losing their jobs.”
Once restrictions on businesses are lifted and Burn is allowed to reopen, the Dills plan to have a welcome-back party for their members.
“Once we see light at the end of the tunnel we will start planning that,” Kel said.
While the Dills wait to reopen, they have placed hearts with their members’ names on their Burn windows.
The Dills are offering their standard 14-day free trial while their storefront is closed.