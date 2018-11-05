Northern Colorado Springs residents learned how the City’s budget process works and shared frustrations about traffic during two public meetings in October.
The meetings were part of a series of neighborhood chats designed to address issues identified by citizens in a Council of Neighbors and Organizations (CONO) survey. CONO assists, educates and encourages neighborhoods to create strong communities, addresses neighborhood issues and works to improve public process.
CONO partnered with the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County to conduct the series. According to Assistant Director Sarah Vaas, CONO surveyed residents throughout the city’s four quadrants using Nextdoor.com. “We wanted to learn what people wanted to discuss regarding their neighborhoods and tonight’s meeting is a product of that survey,” Vaas said.
An exercise designed to educate citizens as to how the General Fund is developed was the focus of an Oct. 16 Northside Government Chat at Amanda’s Cantina, 8050 N. Academy Blvd.,
Following Vaas’ introductory remarks, CONO representative Nina Vetter asked the approximately 30 guests to participate in the exercise in which they played the role of the Colorado Springs mayor dealing with the $286 million General Fund. “The mayor has the most discretion over this part of the budget,” Vetter said.
For the exercise, all City functions were divided into five major departments: Public Works, Planning and Development; Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services; Capital Improvement Projects; General Costs and Internal Services, and Public Safety. Teams were tasked with creating a 2018 budget using 100 glass beads to represent funding for each of department.
Vetter encouraged participants to consider Strategic Plan and initiatives when creating the budget, like expanding transit services or increasing parks maintenance.
The four main goals of the Strategic Plan included promoting job creation, investing in infrastructure, building community/collaborative relationships and excelling in city services. Participants used these goals to develop their initial budget and placed beads in five cups according to their priorities.
According to CONO Chief Executive Officer Diane Loschen, such exercises are beginning to pay dividends for citizens seeking to learn how the City and County operates. “One example is people don’t know it can cost about $1 million to lay down one mile of road. So they’re asking questions and are getting answers, and we’re hearing good feedback,” Loschen said.
Vaas added, “We’re having good participation even with smaller groups. “I think people feel comfortable with us presenting this information in a non-preaching way. They ask how to get involved in their neighborhood and these meetings make it more workable for them.”
The Oct. 23 Northside Neighborhood Chat saw enthusiastic participation from citizens concerned with traffic safety issues affecting 80920 and 80921 neighborhoods.
The approximately 15-person chat was titled “Getting Around Town: Traffic and Parking.” Guest speakers were Tim Roberts, principal transportation planner for the City; Scott Cuthbertson, with the Deptartment of Public Works, and Grant Smith, president of the Cragmor Neighborhood Association.
Northern Springs resident Joe Lane said traffic is a big concern in his neighborhood. Reducing speed limits and what to do about motorists who use area roads as a cut-through was highlighted the discussion. “Drivers use the roads as a cut-through to get to the neighborhoods above us and it’s not that wide of a road,” Lane said.
Nancy Day, also from the northern Colorado Springs area, agreed, adding that using streets as a cut-through has become a commonality in many neighborhoods. “Residents have suggested installing 4-way stop signs to help reduce traffic flow,” Day said. “In one case, a ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’ sign was installed.”
Day also said neighborhoods are being used as raceways and that a recent drive-by shooting had occurred nearby. “Also, there is no safe place to cross from the north side to the south side of Dublin, and crossing Academy at Dublin also is unsafe. Is there a solution?” Day asked Roberts.
“Unfortunately, there is no easy solution, and we must be careful when dealing with traffic control issues because we can make things worse if we don’t meet certain conditions,” Roberts said. “I also know Dublin is a speedway and is hard to control. However, it isn’t just there, but city-wide. The good news is we’re looking at new techniques to help us increase enforcements.”
Smith, who has been working with the City for three years, said a raised median recently was installed in the Cragmor neighborhood and residents are optimistic about its results.
“Our neighborhood is expanding rapidly and is changing character, and we’re optimistic this addition will calm down traffic flow,” Smith said of the northeastern Colorado Springs area located between Austin Buffs Parkway and Templeton Gap.
To learn more call 471-3105 or visit information@cscono.org.