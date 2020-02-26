Beginning March 1, a new City ordinance goes into effect requiring all Colorado Springs residents and businesses west of I-25 to secure their trash from bears.
Securing trash to discourage bear activity in neighborhoods can be accomplished by:
• Only setting trash containers on the street on trash collection days between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and storing them in a secured enclosure such as a garage or other enclosed structure at all other times; or
• Storing trash in a certified bear-proof container.
There is no requirement to secure recycle bins
For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/bears.