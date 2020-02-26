101619-ce-bears1

With unanimous approval of two ordinances, the City Council cemented a bear management map and locked in requirements for the bear-resistant trash cans within the mapped area encompassing most of the city’s west side.

 Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Beginning March 1, a new City ordinance goes into effect requiring all Colorado Springs residents and businesses west of I-25 to secure their trash from bears.

Securing trash to discourage bear activity in neighborhoods can be accomplished by:

• Only setting trash containers on the street on trash collection days between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and storing them in a secured enclosure such as a garage or other enclosed structure at all other times; or

• Storing trash in a certified bear-proof container.

There is no requirement to secure recycle bins

For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/bears.

Tags

Load comments