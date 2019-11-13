U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Claudia E. Edge graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Edge is the daughter of Kathryn A. Edge of Colorado Springs. She is a 2017 graduate of Rampart High School, and earned an associate degree in 2019 from Pikes Peak Community College.