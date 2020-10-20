Wookee Cookees is a woman-owned business here in the Pikes Peak region selling dog biscuits that make hounds bark with joy. Their owners like the health-conscious cookies a lot, too.
Growing up in New York City, Wookee Cookees owner Jennifer Serpico-Lopez dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. She lived in a Bronx neighborhood close to the White Stone Bridge, a tollway that carries over two million cars a day.
She also had another love — John Denver’s music. Serpico-Lopez took walks, carrying a transistor radio and playing “Rocky Mountain High,” longing to be in nature surrounded by the mountains of Colorado. “There has got to be something better out there,” she says, “I knew I wanted to be out of the city.”
For the most part, both dreams did come true. Serpico-Lopez became a veterinary technician. “I started out working in shelters,” she says.
She ran a dog rescue in Tennessee, where she rehabilitated dogs. She worked at the Knoxville, Tenn. zoo as a keeper, managing the big cats, bears and buffalo. This is where she learned about keeping animals healthy through nutrition. “I learned a lot from the zoo animals and their diet and their supplements. We used to give the lions vitamins and glucosamine, too,” she says.
Animals also figured prominently in her work as a park ranger when she lived in Westminster, Colo. years ago.
At one point, during a vacation in Arizona, her mother kindheartedly purchased some treats for Serpico-Lopez’s dog, not realizing the additives would be unhealthy. Her beagle almost died.
Serpico-Lopez began baking dog cookies as special treats for her canines, but as the pups got older and had one issue or another, her recipes changed. “I decided to go vegan because over the last decade dogs have issues with meat and fish,” she says.
One dog, Suzy, had joint issues, so Serpico-Lopez created a recipe that would help her pup feel better. A friend’s Bassett Hound passed away, so to honor her, Jennifer created Bella’s Biscuits, a recipe of carob and coconut. From there, her dog cookie business was born.
A dog affectionately named Mr. Spock was one of Serpico-Lopez’s many rescues. “He taught me about unconditional love and the loyalty of a dog,” she says on her website, wookeecookees.com. His pointed ears inspired the name. In fact, when Serpico-Lopez was searching for a name for her business, she looked to Mr. Spock. “He had long golden fur and when he fluffed up he reminded me of Wookiee from ‘Star Wars!’” she said.
Serpico-Lopez shops for all the ingredients herself, sourcing fresh produce from local farmers and small, “mom and pop” shops. All her dog treats are made from organic ingredients.
The business has grown so much that she has moved her operation has into a commercial bakery.
As a small business owner, Serpico-Lopez is the baker, the marketer and product labeler.
She’s also head of quality assurance. “I taste every batch because they are made from anything a human can eat.”