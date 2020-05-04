The sold-out Flying W Ranch grand reopening set for May 21 has been pushed back a month due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Fans of the Flying W — a Colorado Springs staple since 1953 — were eager for the triumphant return of chuck-wagon dinners and shows by the Flying W Wranglers. It’s been nearly eight years since the ranch was ravaged in the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012.
The ranch is now set to open June 26 — the anniversary of the fire that destroyed the ranch.
“If you could imagine waiting so long to open and being ready to open and then this happens, I can hardly describe it,” owner Leigh Ann Wolfe said. “It’s really tough on us.”
As crews worked to put the finishing touches on the rebuild, with both indoor and outdoor attractions, Wolfe said she made the tough decision within the past few weeks based on orders and statements from Gov. Jared Polis.
Under a safer-at-home order, Polis has shared a goal of reopening bars and restaurants by mid-May. Gatherings are currently restricted to 10 people or less.
“We didn’t want to be part of something that wasn’t safe,” she said. “It’s out of our control. It’s out of everyone’s control.”
The reopening weekend in June won’t exactly match the grand celebration everyone imagined. Flying W attendees will undergo temperature checks upon entry and be advised to follow social-distancing guidelines and wear masks.
The ranch was rebuilt to welcome 1,400 people to chuck-wagon dinners and shows, but Wolfe expects to limit attendance to approximately 500 people.
As summer events and festivals continue to be canceled or postponed, it’s not yet known if large gatherings will be held in the coming months. So, Wolfe has also considered a worst-case scenario. “If we’re not allowed to have more than 50 people here, we won’t be able to reopen,” she said, noting ticket sales wouldn’t cover the costs of running the business. “We’ll just wait until next year.”
For now, the show is on.
“We have spent so much time getting this right,” Wolfe said. “We have to get started.
“If we just break even this year, we’ll still be OK,” Wolfe said. “Just OK.”
One of the centerpieces of the new Flying W is a multimillion-dollar 8,000-square-foot dining hall and event center that seats 850 — double the original hall. The space includes covered patios and translucent garage doors that can be lifted during nice weather and offer stunning views of the surrounding rock formations as well as the thousands of acres of scorched trees.
If it were up to Wolfe, the impressive new facility would rarely be used for summer shows and suppers, which run through Sept. 30. “We really want to be outside under the stars and the lights,” she said.
In case of rain, the nightly show will be moved to the building. Starting Oct. 1, the building is planned to be open as a restaurant called, The Smokehouse at Flying W.
An outdoor area a few steps away will be the main stage for the Wranglers, the second oldest singing group of its kind. Rows of 40-foot wooden tables will serve as seating.
Work is ongoing to complete the full Flying W Ranch experience, including a chuck-wagon village, animal activities and other attractions.
Ahead of the reopening, the Flying W Wranglers auditioned 300 people from across the country to join the group. It will be the next chapter for the operation Wolfe’s parents, Russ and Marian, started more than six decades ago.
“I have to honor my parents’ legacy,” Wolfe said. “I have to give it my absolute best shot.”
Contact the writer: 476-1602