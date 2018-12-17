They came from as far away as Canada, several neighboring and not-so-neighboring states and local neighborhoods to pay respects to a man who wore many hats: teacher, father, grandfather, coach, golfing and poker buddy and master story teller, just to name a few. Oh, he was a great friend to many as well.
Hundreds of mourners — many donning hockey jerseys and other sportswear at the request of the family — filled the Woodmen Valley Chapel Dec. 8 and laughed a little, cried a little and shared plenty of stories about Wayne Marshall, the longtime Air Academy teacher and coach who passed away suddenly Nov. 23 at the age of 75.
“I see a lot of kids that Wayne yelled at over the years,” joked Chris Morrish, a 2000 graduate of Air Academy who won a state hockey championship earlier that year. “That’s really awesome to see.”
Morrish recalled his first encounter with Marshall.
“Our family moved from Canada during my sophomore year,” he said. “That’s an important time in a teenager’s life. I met Wayne before I met anyone else in the school, and he just set me up with the community. He made sure I was part of something. That’s what strikes me about my connection to Wayne.”
Chris’ younger brother, Paul, played in the 2005 state champs at Air Academy and recalled a coach who was firm but fair. Those lessons didn’t make sense at the time but resonated later in life.
“He told you the way it was,” Paul said. “It was tough love, but he saw a bigger potential in everyone, so that’s why he’d push you. Once you get out of high school, you’re not going to be babied along the way. I like to think of it as him preparing us for the next step, and looking back, he did a heck of a job.”
Former colleagues, friends and family eulogized Marshall, who coached four teams at Air Academy over a career that spanned four decades and was highlighted by three state hockey titles and another in boys’ soccer. Marshall was inducted into the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012.
Longtime area official Ed Bircham noted that in 27 years of referring soccer games coached by Marshall, had never had a reason to thrown him out. Until Saturday.
“I’m ejecting you to a better place,” said Bircham as he pulled a red card from his shirt pocket and lifted it toward a large framed picture of Marshall.
Born Oct. 16, 1943, in Sarnia, Ontario, Ralph Wayne Marshall was a goalie who played at the University of Ohio and continued in the Detroit Red Wings minor league system. He later stayed on the ice as a linesman in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association before moving to Colorado Springs, arriving at Air Academy in 1971.
His son, Andrew, followed in his father’s footsteps in more ways than one. First, he helped the Kadets to the 1995 state title as the starting goalie. Then, two years ago, he became the program’s hockey coach.
“He meant a lot to the community and his family,” Andrew said. “Looking around and seeing an entire community here, it truly means a lot to our family.”