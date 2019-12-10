Christmas in the Dagendesh family this year will be anything but festive as my Uncle Jerry died Nov. 12 from natural causes at age 79.
His wife, the former Gloria Matiak, preceded him in death in March 2016 after more than five decades of marriage. They leave behind five children; Robert, Daniel, Tammy, Sandra and John; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Uncle Jerry was my dad’s younger brother.
To say I have fond memories of my uncle would be an understatement. As a boy, I saw Uncle Jerry as a larger-than-life mountain of a man whose trademark sense of humor paralleled his need for simplicity, content to live life with a bottle of beer in one hand and a fishing pole in the other.
Best of all, my uncle possessed a selfless, easygoing nature seldom experienced in today’s complex, ever-growing “Me” society. Through his kindness toward others, he showed me life offers not strangers, but only friends we haven’t met, and that a smile is the shortest distance between two people. Indeed, I can’t recall when he said an unkind word about anyone.
Ever the comedian, his penchant for humor was never more alive than when my Aunt Gloria, cousin Robert and I one Saturday accompanied him and my dad on a morning fishing trip on the Black River. Everyone contributed to the laughter with my uncle blaming Dad for our catching only a few puny fish.
“Bill, you wouldn’t have scared the fish away had you not been so ugly,” my uncle told Dad, drawing laughter from everyone.
Another occasion saw my family at Uncle Jerry’s home where Dad donned a woman’s halter top and performed a poorly orchestrated, but hilarious impromptu burlesque routine as 1950s and 60s pop classics poured from my uncle’s jukebox. “Y’know, Bill, you look good in drag,” my uncle told Dad, sending everyone into hysterics.
In August 2002, Uncle Jerry talked about the outdoor adventures he and dad had planned to pursue upon his retirement from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. However, it wasn’t meant to be. Dad died that month.
Uncle Jerry was devastated. Gone were their plans of fishing and hunting together, the laughter they shared and a relationship closer than two peas in the same pod. “I love you, brother,” Uncle Jerry said, tears streaming down his face as Dad slipped away. Now, my uncle was gone, his passing a reminder that life should be cherished as tomorrow brings only uncertainty.
I realize it is difficult to lose a loved one, especially during the holiday season. Having experienced this emotional torture, I wish I had the words to ease my cousins’ grief during this time of seemingly incomprehensible loss. Regrettably, not even a mere newspaper column can fill the void created by my uncle’s passing.
I can only hope this column paints an accurate portrait of a man who gave love and received love tenfold. Whether fixing a broken bicycle or broken heart, Uncle Jerry was the ultimate father and friend by which everyone would do well to emulate.
Although Uncle Jerry’s death leaves a heartache no one can heal, his life leaves numerous memories no one can steal. The sorrow we feel is the price we paid for having had him in our lives.
