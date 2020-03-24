As we move into spring and days become longer, many of us are excited to get outside and enjoy the warm weather — and so is our native wildlife.
Rattlesnakes call many of our parks and open spaces home, and it won’t be long before we start seeing them as they emerge from their winter dens. Rattlesnakes are an important part of our wildlife community, and want nothing more than to be left alone. They deserve respect, and a little knowledge about them can go a long way in preventing a negative encounter.
Like all snakes, rattlesnakes are cold-blooded and must regulate their body’s temperature by adjusting their behavior based on the weather and their environment. During winter, rattlesnakes hibernate, sometimes in groups. In spring, they begin warming up and venturing from their dens. In cooler weather (like spring or fall) rattlesnakes may be more active during the middle of the day when it is warmer. In the heat of summer, rattlesnakes will often retreat to cooler, shaded areas, becoming active and hunting closer to dawn, dusk, or even overnight.
Rattlesnakes mate in late spring to early summer, and give birth in late summer to early fall to baby rattlesnakes, called neonates. When it comes to folklore, there is also no evidence that baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous. Adult rattlesnakes have larger venom glands and can inject more venom.
Rattlesnakes locate food with an array of senses. Like all snakes, they will pick up scent molecules with their tongue, transporting them to a specialized organ in the roof of the mouth which they use to detect them. The forked tongue compares the strength of the scent from left to right, allowing them to track scent trails. Rattlesnakes are pit vipers and have specialized heat-sensing pits located below their nostrils which allow them to detect body heat, even in total darkness. Their venom is made up of a cocktail of toxins that affect the blood, nervous system and tissue. Venom disrupts the ability of blood to clot, disrupts the nervous function (including motor control and breathing), and causes the breakdown of tissue, acting to digest their food before they eat it. Rattlesnakes can use their venom defensively, as they are an important food source for birds of prey, coyotes, badgers and other animals. Because venom takes energy to produce, they would rather save it for their food.
There are several species of rattlesnake found in Colorado, but in Colorado Springs we have only one: the Prairie rattlesnake. The easiest way to confirm if a snake is a rattlesnake is by the rattle, but the absence of a rattle should not rule out the possibility that a snake is a rattlesnake! Other clues are elliptical pupils, large forward-facing pits beneath the nose, and in the case of Prairie rattlesnakes, white stripes along their faces. Rattlesnakes have large diamond-shaped heads with a distinct neck. Other snakes in Colorado have more rounded heads that flow into their necks and may attempt to mimic rattlesnakes. Bullsnakes have somewhat similar coloring and patterns, and will even flatten their heads to mimic a rattlesnake, shake their tails and hiss, making a rattle-like sound. It is best to treat all snakes the same by giving them space and respect.
Be snake-savvy: Rattlesnakes are masters of disguise! Rattlesnakes can hide under rocks or logs, or be disguised by vegetation. Remember when snakes may be more active, including the time of day and time of year — snakes are more active in warm weather, but will retreat to shade when it’s very hot.
When hiking where snakes may be present, wear appropriate footwear and clothing such as long loose-fitting pants. Ensure you can see where you are putting your hands and feet. When stepping over fallen logs or large rocks, step up on to them and check the other side before stepping down.
Keep your four-legged friends safe, making sure they follow the same guidelines and are on a leash. You may consider snake training for dogs.
If you see a snake:
- Leave it alone!
- Leave plenty of room for the snake to leave or escape — a cornered animal is more likely to try to defend itself.
- Remember, if the snake is rattling, it means you’re too close! If safe, you can go around the snake, giving it plenty of room. If possible, turn around and find another trail to enjoy.
- Let other park users know about the snake, and encourage them to leave it alone.
If you are bitten:
- Remain calm and keep your heart rate low.
- Remove any constricting clothing or jewelry.
- If possible, wash the wound with soap and water.
- Immobilize the bite area, and try to keep it below the level of your heart.
- Call 911 and seek immediate medical attention. Do not wait for symptoms or pain to become severe.
- Do not apply a tourniquet.
- Do not try to capture or kill the snake — this is a great way to get bitten again!
- Do not attempt to cut the wound to drain the venom, or try to suck out the venom. Studies show this is not effective, even with commercial kits.
If you live in Colorado Springs and visit parks and open spaces frequently, you will very likely encounter a rattlesnake sooner or later. The overwhelming majority of rattlesnake encounters end with a positive outcome. Always remember to respect wildlife and Leave No Trace.
Happy trails!
Wesley Hermann is a park ranger with the City’s Trails, Open Space & Parks (TOPS) stewardship program. Wesley has a Bachelor of Science degree in Organismic Biology from UCCS, is a Certified Interpretive Guide, and is the proud owner of two pythons.