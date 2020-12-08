The abbreviated high school football season this fall also meant that fewer teams qualified for the playoffs. Among the best Class 4A squads not to play in the postseason was Rampart.
“We did everything we set out to do, short of making the playoffs,” second-year Rams coach Troy Ward said last week.
Ward’s club went 5-2. Had the Rams defeated Fountain-Fort Carson in the final week of the regular season, they would have made the Class 4A postseason field of eight.
“Our kids worked nonstop since last December,” Ward said. “Our kids were ready. Our kids never wavered. Even when things would change daily.”
The revamped and shortened season had a lot of teams scrambling to make sense of how get in all their regular season games amid the COVID-19 rules by the Colorado High School Activities Association and Gov. Jared Polis’ task force.
The Rams shocked the Colorado prep football world in Week 5 when they upset No. 1 ranked Fountain-Fort Carson, 17-14, in a Southern Conference game played at Garry Berry Stadium. But that win still left Rampart on the outside of the playoff race. The Rams were scheduled to play powerhouse Pueblo West in the Week 6, but the Cyclones were forced to cancel due to their own COVID-19 outbreak.
Ward, knowing his team stood no chance of making the postseason if the Rams played an inferior opponent, worked out a rematch game with Fountain-Fort Carson. Rampart lost 33-17 in Fountain.
“Our only path to the playoffs was to play (Fountain-Fort Carson) a second time,” Ward said. “We have no regrets.”
Rampart was granted a seventh game and defeated Discovery Canyon, 28-20, at Garry Berry.
The Rams’ only other loss this season was to Vista Ridge in Week 4, 32-31, in overtime.
“Our payday for working hard and staying the on course was that we got to play a game every week,” Ward said. “Not every team was able to do that. Some teams played only three, four or five games.”
Rampart’s vaunted running game led to team success. The Rams averaged 6.4 yards per carry. They were led by senior quarterback Cale Cormaney’s 803 yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior Logan Candelaria piled up 569 yards and five touchdowns, while Rand Butler accounted for 251 yards and a pair of scores.
Cormaney completed 26 of 48 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. His main targets were Butler (nine receptions, 130 yads, two TDs) and senior Luke Pavlica (8, 153, 3).
Rampart defense was outstanding. The Rams shut out two opponents (Air Academy and Thornton) and allowed just six points to Mesa Ridge.
Seniors Eric Haslett and Aaron Toney led the team in total tackles with 50 and 46, respectively.
Senior CJ Brown had 5.5 quarterback sacks.
“Our kids loved the moment every day we could play together,” Ward said.