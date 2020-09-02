Rampart senior Ben Conlin won his first cross-country race of the season Aug 22 in a meet held at the school.
Conlin ran a 5K time of 16 minutes, 14.60 seconds in a field that also included runners from Palmer Ridge, Vista Ridge, Air Academy and Lewis-Palmer. Conlin finished 15 seconds ahead of teammate Noah Grandy, also a senior.
The Rams scored 38 points to finish second in the meet to Palmer Ridge (31). Air Academy was last with 132.
Other Rampart runners to finish in the top 10 were senior Will Parsons (7th) and junior Sean Parker (10th).
The Rampart girls finished third in their race. Rams’ senior Mollie Roden was third overall with a time of 19:48.20.
Air Academy’s top runners were senior Olivia Novy (7th) and junior Sequoia Harris (8th).