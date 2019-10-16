As the right back in Rampart’s volleyball defense, Payten Wade has returned her share of kills, blasts and laser shots.
“We were at practice a few weeks ago and I got drilled in the face twice,” the Rams’ senior said. “We play really hard, even in practice. So if the hands don’t get there, the face gets there.”
Wade was forced to miss two games with a concussion but returned and reestablished herself as one of the top defenders on the team and in the Pikes Peak region.
She is fourth on the Rams in digs with 82 and is a vital reason why the Rams are 13-1 and No. 7 in the Class 5A RPI standings.
“It’s nice having someone in the right back position who is fearless,” said Rampart head coach Nikki (Kinzer) Bloemen, a former star player in the program. “Sometimes you’re playing line defense against a really good outside and she’s not afraid to take it and make the dig. It’s nice having someone we can count on in that position.”
Wade developed a good relationship with Bloemen and the coaching staff prior to arriving on campus in July 2018. She played varsity volleyball for two seasons for Creekside High School in St. Johns, Fla., prior to her transfer.
“I emailed five schools and Rampart was the first to respond,” Wade said. “They said, ‘Let’s set you up with a schedule. Let’s get you involved.’ They made me feel like I was part of the team. It felt great.”
It didn’t take Wade long to impress coaches and teammates. She was quickly given the nickname “Flo” in honor of her Florida roots.
“We like to call our back-row players our brotherhood and Flo fit right in,” said Rampart defensive coach Eli Kreunen. "She's become a great proponent for the brotherhood and to our younger players as well. It's really great to see how she's come from, 'What is this?' to helping the other girls in the program as well."
The right back is usually the key player in most defenses since the majority of offenses rely heavily on the left-side hitter as the key point of attack. Wade is fearless in digging out screaming balls headed down the line, which quickly endeared her to her teammates.
“Payten fit in well right away and got along with everybody,” said Rampart senior defensive specialist Mariah Sutton.
Rams’ senior libero Grace Wilkinson also transferred from another school (Pine Creek) a year before Wade’s arrival at Rampart. She understands the process of feeling comfortable in a new program.
“Payten just kind of walked into our gym and I don’t think she really knew what to expect,” Wilkinson said. “She worked really hard all summer and she was a starter right away. She stepped up, for sure.”
Wade is a two-year starter for the Rams. She played in 79 of 80 sets as a junior, helping Rampart to a 17-8 record, regional playoff berth and the 5A Metro League championship.
“We all got to know her personality and she fit right in,” Sutton said. “She’s is a really good teammate and it’s been great to have her in the program.”
The Rams are among the state’s elite again this season and are hoping to host one of 12 regionals. The top 12 teams based on RPI standings host.
Rampart is balanced on both sides of the net. Outside hitters Anjelina Starck and Riley Simpson (formerly of Palmer Ridge) are two of the best at what they do in the state.
But it is the Rams’ defense that plays a vital cog in their success. The team is 36-4 in sets and often holds opponents to under 20 points.
Among Rampart’s signature victories this season are over three-time defending 4A state champion Lewis-Palmer, Legend, Air Academy, Palmer Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain.
The Rams host league rival Pine Creek Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.